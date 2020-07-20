6060 S Yampa St

Amenities

This is a beautiful 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath home with a 2 Car Garage in the Farm at Arapahoe and Cherry Creek School District.



HIGHLIGHTS:

- Carpet Throughout

- Master Bedroom has a 5 piece Master Bath

- Large Walk-In Closet in Master

- Fireplace and Sitting Room in Master Bedroom

- Hardwood Floors in Kitchen and Eat In Area

- Open Kitchen with Island

- Great Room off Kitchen

- Window Coverings

- Washer and dryer included

- Home has a Fenced Back Yard with Gated Deck

- Cherry Creek Schools

*Fox Hollow Elementary

*Liberty Middle

*Grandview High



COMMON AREA AMENTITIES:

- Lots of Trails, Open Space, and Parks Within the Neighborhood!



:::::::::NO PETS PLEASE:::::::::::



Great location close to: Southlands Shopping Center, DIA, Open Spaces, Trails, E-470, Aurora Reservoir, Buckley AFB, DTC, Cornerstar Shopping Center, Arapahoe Crossing Shopping Center, Downtown and Cherry Creek State Park.



* Basement is unfinished but insulated



