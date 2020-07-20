All apartments in Arapahoe County
Find more places like 6060 S Yampa St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arapahoe County, CO
/
6060 S Yampa St
Last updated April 11 2019 at 7:53 AM

6060 S Yampa St

6060 South Yampa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6060 South Yampa Street, Arapahoe County, CO 80016
The Farm at Arapahoe County

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
****Available May 1, 2019!!!****

:::::::Hurry, this will not last ::::::::

This is a beautiful 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath home with a 2 Car Garage in the Farm at Arapahoe and Cherry Creek School District.

HIGHLIGHTS:
- Carpet Throughout
- Master Bedroom has a 5 piece Master Bath
- Large Walk-In Closet in Master
- Fireplace and Sitting Room in Master Bedroom
- Hardwood Floors in Kitchen and Eat In Area
- Open Kitchen with Island
- Great Room off Kitchen
- Window Coverings
- Washer and dryer included
- Home has a Fenced Back Yard with Gated Deck
- Cherry Creek Schools
*Fox Hollow Elementary
*Liberty Middle
*Grandview High

COMMON AREA AMENTITIES:
- Lots of Trails, Open Space, and Parks Within the Neighborhood!

:::::::::NO PETS PLEASE:::::::::::

Great location close to: Southlands Shopping Center, DIA, Open Spaces, Trails, E-470, Aurora Reservoir, Buckley AFB, DTC, Cornerstar Shopping Center, Arapahoe Crossing Shopping Center, Downtown and Cherry Creek State Park.

* Basement is unfinished but insulated

FOR SHOWINGS, Please Call Dillon Brooks 303-332-4529 or email Dillon at dillon@newagere.com
Visit www.newagere.com to complete application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6060 S Yampa St have any available units?
6060 S Yampa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arapahoe County, CO.
What amenities does 6060 S Yampa St have?
Some of 6060 S Yampa St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6060 S Yampa St currently offering any rent specials?
6060 S Yampa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6060 S Yampa St pet-friendly?
No, 6060 S Yampa St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arapahoe County.
Does 6060 S Yampa St offer parking?
Yes, 6060 S Yampa St offers parking.
Does 6060 S Yampa St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6060 S Yampa St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6060 S Yampa St have a pool?
No, 6060 S Yampa St does not have a pool.
Does 6060 S Yampa St have accessible units?
No, 6060 S Yampa St does not have accessible units.
Does 6060 S Yampa St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6060 S Yampa St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6060 S Yampa St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6060 S Yampa St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Esprit Cherry Creek
5001 E Mississippi Ave
Glendale, CO 80246
Isabella at Greenwood Village
5400 S Park Terrace Ave
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COColumbine, CODove Valley, COGlendale, COHolly Hills, COLone Tree, COCherry Creek, CO
Greenwood Village, COSheridan, COEdgewater, COStonegate, COWheat Ridge, COMeridian, COKen Caryl, COCommerce City, COBerkley, CODakota Ridge, COCastle Pines, COApplewood, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College