5503 South Tibet Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Expansive 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with Study in Saddle Rock Ridge. Over 2800 finished square feet with another 1117 square feet in unfinished basement. This home features Cherry Hardwood Flooring (Entire 1st floor is cherry wood flooring including the Study), Vaulted Ceilings, All Kitchen Appliances including Stainless Steel Refrigerator in a nice Open Kitchen with Stove top built in Island, Window Coverings, Fireplace; Wood Accents Throughout, Covered front porch, Fenced Backyard with a patio and an Oversized 2 car attached Garage!

Great location in Saddle Rock Ridge, Cherry Creek School district, walking distance to elementary school.Easy access to: E-470.

Tenant to pay for all utilities. Pets upon Owner Approval. Pet Fees and Admin fees may apply.