Arapahoe County, CO
5503 South Tibet Street
Last updated August 1 2019 at 4:58 PM

5503 South Tibet Street

5503 South Tibet Street · No Longer Available
Location

5503 South Tibet Street, Arapahoe County, CO 80015
Saddle Rock Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Expansive 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with Study in Saddle Rock Ridge. Over 2800 finished square feet with another 1117 square feet in unfinished basement. This home features Cherry Hardwood Flooring (Entire 1st floor is cherry wood flooring including the Study), Vaulted Ceilings, All Kitchen Appliances including Stainless Steel Refrigerator in a nice Open Kitchen with Stove top built in Island, Window Coverings, Fireplace; Wood Accents Throughout, Covered front porch, Fenced Backyard with a patio and an Oversized 2 car attached Garage!
Great location in Saddle Rock Ridge, Cherry Creek School district, walking distance to elementary school.Easy access to: E-470.
Tenant to pay for all utilities. Pets upon Owner Approval. Pet Fees and Admin fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5503 South Tibet Street have any available units?
5503 South Tibet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arapahoe County, CO.
What amenities does 5503 South Tibet Street have?
Some of 5503 South Tibet Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5503 South Tibet Street currently offering any rent specials?
5503 South Tibet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5503 South Tibet Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5503 South Tibet Street is pet friendly.
Does 5503 South Tibet Street offer parking?
Yes, 5503 South Tibet Street offers parking.
Does 5503 South Tibet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5503 South Tibet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5503 South Tibet Street have a pool?
No, 5503 South Tibet Street does not have a pool.
Does 5503 South Tibet Street have accessible units?
No, 5503 South Tibet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5503 South Tibet Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5503 South Tibet Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5503 South Tibet Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5503 South Tibet Street has units with air conditioning.
