Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:55 AM

4063 S Himalaya Way

4063 South Himalaya Way · No Longer Available
Location

4063 South Himalaya Way, Arapahoe County, CO 80013

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great ranch home in the Cherry Creek school district. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home features a open floor plan, do not let the square footage fool you the space within this house is perfect. Finished basement with bedroom and rec area. Flat backyard with large patio backing to green belt perfect for entertaining. Located moments away from Sunrise Park and Spring Creek Park. Minutes away from Sunrise Elementary School and Dakota Valley Elementary School. A variety of food options are located less than 5 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4063 S Himalaya Way have any available units?
4063 S Himalaya Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arapahoe County, CO.
What amenities does 4063 S Himalaya Way have?
Some of 4063 S Himalaya Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4063 S Himalaya Way currently offering any rent specials?
4063 S Himalaya Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4063 S Himalaya Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4063 S Himalaya Way is pet friendly.
Does 4063 S Himalaya Way offer parking?
Yes, 4063 S Himalaya Way offers parking.
Does 4063 S Himalaya Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4063 S Himalaya Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4063 S Himalaya Way have a pool?
No, 4063 S Himalaya Way does not have a pool.
Does 4063 S Himalaya Way have accessible units?
No, 4063 S Himalaya Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4063 S Himalaya Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4063 S Himalaya Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4063 S Himalaya Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4063 S Himalaya Way has units with air conditioning.
