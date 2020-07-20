All apartments in Arapahoe County
Last updated May 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

21084 E Hampden Pl

21084 E Hampden Place · No Longer Available
Location

21084 E Hampden Place, Arapahoe County, CO 80013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
AMAZING and LARGE home with an open floor concept including 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a spacious loft/bonus room!

AVAIL 05/01/2019

12 MONTH LEASE TERM

Details:
4BR/3BA in Tallgrass Neighborhood
2,732 Square Feet
Spacious Loft can be used as an Office or Toy Room!
Large, Master En Suite Bathroom features Shower, Bathtub, and Large Closet
Jack-n-Jill Bathroom attached to other Bedrooms
Tile in Bathrooms
Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen
Granite Counter Tops
Island in Kitchen
Hardwood Floors
NEW Carpet
Cozy Fireplace in Formal Living Room
Large Windows for Tons of Natural Light
Ample Storage
THREE Car Garage - Tons of Storage and Ample Street Parking
Enclosed Backyard with Plush Grass
Large Backyard Porch - Great for Entertaining!
Cherry Creek School District

Nearby grocery stores include Safeway, King Soopers, and Natural Grocers. Neaby coffee shops include Starbucks, Carino Coffee, and Einstein Bros. Nearby to Pearl of Siam, Flaming Joe's Seafood, and Marco's pizza. Nearby parks include Tallgrass Park, Blue Grama Grass Park, and Willow Bend Park. Easy access to E-470, S Gun Club Rd, E Quincy Ave, S Smokey Hill Rd, and so much more!

CAT & DOG FRIENDLY with $500 Pet Deposit (20 pound max, 1 pet max)

Resident Utilities: Water/Trash, Electric/Gas, Cable/Internet, & Lawn Care.

$2,495 Rent/month - $2,495 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

