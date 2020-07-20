21084 E Hampden Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

AMAZING and LARGE home with an open floor concept including 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a spacious loft/bonus room!



AVAIL 05/01/2019



12 MONTH LEASE TERM



Details:

4BR/3BA in Tallgrass Neighborhood

2,732 Square Feet

Spacious Loft can be used as an Office or Toy Room!

Large, Master En Suite Bathroom features Shower, Bathtub, and Large Closet

Jack-n-Jill Bathroom attached to other Bedrooms

Tile in Bathrooms

Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen

Granite Counter Tops

Island in Kitchen

Hardwood Floors

NEW Carpet

Cozy Fireplace in Formal Living Room

Large Windows for Tons of Natural Light

Ample Storage

THREE Car Garage - Tons of Storage and Ample Street Parking

Enclosed Backyard with Plush Grass

Large Backyard Porch - Great for Entertaining!

Cherry Creek School District



Nearby grocery stores include Safeway, King Soopers, and Natural Grocers. Neaby coffee shops include Starbucks, Carino Coffee, and Einstein Bros. Nearby to Pearl of Siam, Flaming Joe's Seafood, and Marco's pizza. Nearby parks include Tallgrass Park, Blue Grama Grass Park, and Willow Bend Park. Easy access to E-470, S Gun Club Rd, E Quincy Ave, S Smokey Hill Rd, and so much more!



CAT & DOG FRIENDLY with $500 Pet Deposit (20 pound max, 1 pet max)



Resident Utilities: Water/Trash, Electric/Gas, Cable/Internet, & Lawn Care.



$2,495 Rent/month - $2,495 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.