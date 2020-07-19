16836 E. Caley Place

Amenities
Executive Home Granite Stainless Steel Cherry Creek Schools - This 4,572 sqft executive home has 4 bedrooms plus a bonus room, main floor study & 4 bathrooms. The kitchen has slab granite counter tops & sleek stainless steel appliances including the washer & dryer. The kitchen has a double sided gas fireplace, which divides the breakfast nook from the family room. The basement is unfinished with an additional 1,545 sqft. Great for storage! There is a formal living room & dinning room. There is a combination of wood floors and new carpet throughout. The master suite has a five piece bath & a sitting room. The home has vaulted ceilings, It also comes with a 3 car garage, A/C & a sprinkler system. In Cherry Creek school district. Just 15 minutes to the Denver Tech Center (DTC). Close to the Arapahoe Crossing Shopping Center & fitness center. To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248 ext 103
(RLNE3539849)