16836 E. Caley Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Executive Home Granite Stainless Steel Cherry Creek Schools - This 4,572 sqft executive home has 4 bedrooms plus a bonus room, main floor study & 4 bathrooms. The kitchen has slab granite counter tops & sleek stainless steel appliances including the washer & dryer. The kitchen has a double sided gas fireplace, which divides the breakfast nook from the family room. The basement is unfinished with an additional 1,545 sqft. Great for storage! There is a formal living room & dinning room. There is a combination of wood floors and new carpet throughout. The master suite has a five piece bath & a sitting room. The home has vaulted ceilings, It also comes with a 3 car garage, A/C & a sprinkler system. In Cherry Creek school district. Just 15 minutes to the Denver Tech Center (DTC). Close to the Arapahoe Crossing Shopping Center & fitness center. To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248 ext 103



(RLNE3539849)