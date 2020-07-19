All apartments in Arapahoe County
16836 E. Caley Place

16836 East Caley Place · (303) 796-1248
Location

16836 East Caley Place, Arapahoe County, CO 80016
The Farm at Arapahoe County

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 16836 E. Caley Place · Avail. now

$3,300

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4572 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Executive Home Granite Stainless Steel Cherry Creek Schools - This 4,572 sqft executive home has 4 bedrooms plus a bonus room, main floor study & 4 bathrooms. The kitchen has slab granite counter tops & sleek stainless steel appliances including the washer & dryer. The kitchen has a double sided gas fireplace, which divides the breakfast nook from the family room. The basement is unfinished with an additional 1,545 sqft. Great for storage! There is a formal living room & dinning room. There is a combination of wood floors and new carpet throughout. The master suite has a five piece bath & a sitting room. The home has vaulted ceilings, It also comes with a 3 car garage, A/C & a sprinkler system. In Cherry Creek school district. Just 15 minutes to the Denver Tech Center (DTC). Close to the Arapahoe Crossing Shopping Center & fitness center. To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248 ext 103

(RLNE3539849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16836 E. Caley Place have any available units?
16836 E. Caley Place has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16836 E. Caley Place have?
Some of 16836 E. Caley Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16836 E. Caley Place currently offering any rent specials?
16836 E. Caley Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16836 E. Caley Place pet-friendly?
No, 16836 E. Caley Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arapahoe County.
Does 16836 E. Caley Place offer parking?
Yes, 16836 E. Caley Place offers parking.
Does 16836 E. Caley Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16836 E. Caley Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16836 E. Caley Place have a pool?
No, 16836 E. Caley Place does not have a pool.
Does 16836 E. Caley Place have accessible units?
No, 16836 E. Caley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16836 E. Caley Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 16836 E. Caley Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16836 E. Caley Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16836 E. Caley Place has units with air conditioning.
