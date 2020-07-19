All apartments in Adams County
Last updated February 17 2020 at 5:10 PM

6900 Larsh Drive

6900 Larsh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6900 Larsh Drive, Adams County, CO 80221

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
PET FRIENDLY! Great Central Location Next to Midtown! Walk to Bruz Brewery, Bistro, Trailside K-8, and Midtown Montessori Day Care!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately or for leases starting within 30 days. 13-16mo lease preferred!
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 pets negotiable. Dogs must be small.

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Awesome central location, get anywhere quickly! Quick access to Highlands, Downtown, Boulder, etc.
* Remodeled kitchen
* Large fenced back yard
* Very clean - new paint and flooring throughout much of the home
* Washer & Dryer included

GARAGE/PARKING: Street and driveway parking, no permits needed
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None.
YARD: Private front and back yard, back yard is fenced
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility
AIR CONDITIONING: No
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Estimated water, electric, and gas bill: $175-200/mo

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). $18 used for background, credit, and eviction reports, $32 used for processing and screening labor.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: *One time fee* of $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit (refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 6-18 months

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6900 Larsh Drive have any available units?
6900 Larsh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adams County, CO.
What amenities does 6900 Larsh Drive have?
Some of 6900 Larsh Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6900 Larsh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6900 Larsh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6900 Larsh Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6900 Larsh Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6900 Larsh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6900 Larsh Drive offers parking.
Does 6900 Larsh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6900 Larsh Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6900 Larsh Drive have a pool?
No, 6900 Larsh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6900 Larsh Drive have accessible units?
No, 6900 Larsh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6900 Larsh Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6900 Larsh Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6900 Larsh Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6900 Larsh Drive has units with air conditioning.
