6900 Larsh Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

PET FRIENDLY! Great Central Location Next to Midtown! Walk to Bruz Brewery, Bistro, Trailside K-8, and Midtown Montessori Day Care!



AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately or for leases starting within 30 days. 13-16mo lease preferred!

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 pets negotiable. Dogs must be small.



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* Awesome central location, get anywhere quickly! Quick access to Highlands, Downtown, Boulder, etc.

* Remodeled kitchen

* Large fenced back yard

* Very clean - new paint and flooring throughout much of the home

* Washer & Dryer included



GARAGE/PARKING: Street and driveway parking, no permits needed

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None.

YARD: Private front and back yard, back yard is fenced

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility

AIR CONDITIONING: No

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Estimated water, electric, and gas bill: $175-200/mo



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). $18 used for background, credit, and eviction reports, $32 used for processing and screening labor.

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: *One time fee* of $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit (refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 6-18 months



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*