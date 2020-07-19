6900 Larsh Drive

Amenities
PET FRIENDLY! Great Central Location Next to Midtown! Walk to Bruz Brewery, Bistro, Trailside K-8, and Midtown Montessori Day Care!
AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately or for leases starting within 30 days. 13-16mo lease preferred!
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 pets negotiable. Dogs must be small.
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Awesome central location, get anywhere quickly! Quick access to Highlands, Downtown, Boulder, etc.
* Remodeled kitchen
* Large fenced back yard
* Very clean - new paint and flooring throughout much of the home
* Washer & Dryer included
GARAGE/PARKING: Street and driveway parking, no permits needed
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None.
YARD: Private front and back yard, back yard is fenced
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility
AIR CONDITIONING: No
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Estimated water, electric, and gas bill: $175-200/mo
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). $18 used for background, credit, and eviction reports, $32 used for processing and screening labor.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: *One time fee* of $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit (refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 6-18 months
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*