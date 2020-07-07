All apartments in Adams County
Find more places like 6631 Morrison Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Adams County, CO
/
6631 Morrison Dr.
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

6631 Morrison Dr.

6631 Morrison Drive · (720) 573-1008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6631 Morrison Drive, Adams County, CO 80221

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 8

$3,095

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3136 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Updated Home with Finished Basement & Enormous Fenced Yard!

AVAILABILITY DATE: August 8, 2020 with flexible start dates.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted

• Property Description •

* Located in sought after Midtown Neighborhood
* Walk to Bruz Beers, awesome neighborhood parks, Midtown Montessori (day care), and Trailside Academy PreK-8!
* High end finishes and appliances
* Huge finished basement
* Attached 2-car garage + driveway.
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, HOA
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. $500 pet deposit will apply.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6631 Morrison Dr. have any available units?
6631 Morrison Dr. has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6631 Morrison Dr. have?
Some of 6631 Morrison Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6631 Morrison Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6631 Morrison Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6631 Morrison Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6631 Morrison Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Adams County.
Does 6631 Morrison Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6631 Morrison Dr. offers parking.
Does 6631 Morrison Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6631 Morrison Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6631 Morrison Dr. have a pool?
No, 6631 Morrison Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6631 Morrison Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6631 Morrison Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6631 Morrison Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6631 Morrison Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6631 Morrison Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6631 Morrison Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6631 Morrison Dr.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80031
Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St
Westminster, CO 80234
The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
Riviera Apartments
950 W 103rd Pl
Northglenn, CO 80260
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York Street
Thornton, CO 80233
Elements at Prairie Center
3128 Eagle Blvd
Brighton, CO 80601
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct
Northglenn, CO 80241
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave
Westminster, CO 80023

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBerkley, COEdgewater, COWheat Ridge, COErie, COLafayette, COBrighton, CO
Shaw Heights, COFederal Heights, COWelby, COCommerce City, COGlendale, COLouisville, COHolly Hills, COSheridan, COApplewood, COSuperior, COGreenwood Village, COGunbarrel, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity