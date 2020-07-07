6631 Morrison Dr.

Amenities
Beautiful Updated Home with Finished Basement & Enormous Fenced Yard!
AVAILABILITY DATE: August 8, 2020 with flexible start dates.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted
• Property Description •
* Located in sought after Midtown Neighborhood
* Walk to Bruz Beers, awesome neighborhood parks, Midtown Montessori (day care), and Trailside Academy PreK-8!
* High end finishes and appliances
* Huge finished basement
* Attached 2-car garage + driveway.
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, HOA
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. $500 pet deposit will apply.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*