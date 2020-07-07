6631 Morrison Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Updated Home with Finished Basement & Enormous Fenced Yard!



AVAILABILITY DATE: August 8, 2020 with flexible start dates.

PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted



• Property Description •



* Located in sought after Midtown Neighborhood

* Walk to Bruz Beers, awesome neighborhood parks, Midtown Montessori (day care), and Trailside Academy PreK-8!

* High end finishes and appliances

* Huge finished basement

* Attached 2-car garage + driveway.

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, HOA

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).

TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. $500 pet deposit will apply.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*