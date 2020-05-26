All apartments in Yucca Valley
Find more places like 57312 Buena Suerte Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yucca Valley, CA
/
57312 Buena Suerte Road
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

57312 Buena Suerte Road

57312 Buena Suerte Road · (760) 799-1162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Yucca Valley
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

57312 Buena Suerte Road, Yucca Valley, CA 92284

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2175 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
yoga
Welcome! Perched on a hill, wake up to endless and enchanting views. Every artsy corner of this fully furnished 4 bedroom/ 2.5 Bath updated home is cozy and gorgeous! Revel in the stunning sunsets or sit and sleep under the pool of stars in the outdoor living space. Sleeps 8 comfortable and 10 courageously if you do not mind sleeping outside with our nature, native friends. If you enjoy the arts, peace, meditation, music, happiness, relaxation, star gazing, yoga, writing and recreational activities (especially biking, hiking, horseback riding and rock climbing) - This is The Place for you / you and family/friends.You have access to the main house and ample parking area. The laundry facility is available - just the garage access is limited at time.

Price: $3350/Mo. (includes All utilities) (Price varies based on season). $250 cleaning fee/Mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57312 Buena Suerte Road have any available units?
57312 Buena Suerte Road has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 57312 Buena Suerte Road have?
Some of 57312 Buena Suerte Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57312 Buena Suerte Road currently offering any rent specials?
57312 Buena Suerte Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57312 Buena Suerte Road pet-friendly?
No, 57312 Buena Suerte Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yucca Valley.
Does 57312 Buena Suerte Road offer parking?
Yes, 57312 Buena Suerte Road does offer parking.
Does 57312 Buena Suerte Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57312 Buena Suerte Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57312 Buena Suerte Road have a pool?
Yes, 57312 Buena Suerte Road has a pool.
Does 57312 Buena Suerte Road have accessible units?
No, 57312 Buena Suerte Road does not have accessible units.
Does 57312 Buena Suerte Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57312 Buena Suerte Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 57312 Buena Suerte Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 57312 Buena Suerte Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 57312 Buena Suerte Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Yucca Valley 3 BedroomsYucca Valley Apartments with Garage
Yucca Valley Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moreno Valley, CARedlands, CASan Bernardino, CAPalm Springs, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CA
Calimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CA
Big Bear Lake, CAApple Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
San Bernardino Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity