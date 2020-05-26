57312 Buena Suerte Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage yoga

Welcome! Perched on a hill, wake up to endless and enchanting views. Every artsy corner of this fully furnished 4 bedroom/ 2.5 Bath updated home is cozy and gorgeous! Revel in the stunning sunsets or sit and sleep under the pool of stars in the outdoor living space. Sleeps 8 comfortable and 10 courageously if you do not mind sleeping outside with our nature, native friends. If you enjoy the arts, peace, meditation, music, happiness, relaxation, star gazing, yoga, writing and recreational activities (especially biking, hiking, horseback riding and rock climbing) - This is The Place for you / you and family/friends.You have access to the main house and ample parking area. The laundry facility is available - just the garage access is limited at time.



Price: $3350/Mo. (includes All utilities) (Price varies based on season). $250 cleaning fee/Mo