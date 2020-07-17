All apartments in Yucca Valley
57312 Buena Suerte

57312 Buena Suerte Road · (760) 365-8880 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

57312 Buena Suerte Road, Yucca Valley, CA 92284

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 57312 Buena Suerte · Avail. now

$3,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2175 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
yoga
FULLY FURNISHED WITH AMAZING VIEW!!! - Welcome! Perched on a hill, wake up to endless and enchanting views. Every artsy corner of this fully furnished 4 bedroom/ 2.5 Bath updated home is cozy and gorgeous! Revel in the stunning sunsets or sit and sleep under the pool of stars in the outdoor living space. Sleeps 8 comfortable and 10 courageously if you do not mind sleeping outside with our nature, native friends. If you enjoy the arts, peace, meditation, music, happiness, relaxation, star gazing, yoga, writing and recreational activities (especially biking, hiking, horseback riding and rock climbing) - This is The Place for you / you and family/friends.You have access to the main house and ample parking area. The laundry facility is available - just the garage access is limited at times. Dogs considered with owner's approval and an additional pet deposit is TBD.

Price: $3350/Mo. (includes All utilities) electric, water, spa, sewer, trash, gas (variable), landscape, alarm, pest control, and internet. (Price varies based on season). One year lease or month to month available. Security deposit variable based on lease terms. Cleaning fee variable.

There is also a spa and outdoor shower!! Call today for more information! 760-365-8880 or apply online at www.cbroadrunner.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4529908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57312 Buena Suerte have any available units?
57312 Buena Suerte has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 57312 Buena Suerte have?
Some of 57312 Buena Suerte's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57312 Buena Suerte currently offering any rent specials?
57312 Buena Suerte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57312 Buena Suerte pet-friendly?
Yes, 57312 Buena Suerte is pet friendly.
Does 57312 Buena Suerte offer parking?
Yes, 57312 Buena Suerte offers parking.
Does 57312 Buena Suerte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57312 Buena Suerte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57312 Buena Suerte have a pool?
Yes, 57312 Buena Suerte has a pool.
Does 57312 Buena Suerte have accessible units?
No, 57312 Buena Suerte does not have accessible units.
Does 57312 Buena Suerte have units with dishwashers?
No, 57312 Buena Suerte does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57312 Buena Suerte have units with air conditioning?
No, 57312 Buena Suerte does not have units with air conditioning.
