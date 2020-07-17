57312 Buena Suerte

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED WITH AMAZING VIEW!!! - Welcome! Perched on a hill, wake up to endless and enchanting views. Every artsy corner of this fully furnished 4 bedroom/ 2.5 Bath updated home is cozy and gorgeous! Revel in the stunning sunsets or sit and sleep under the pool of stars in the outdoor living space. Sleeps 8 comfortable and 10 courageously if you do not mind sleeping outside with our nature, native friends. If you enjoy the arts, peace, meditation, music, happiness, relaxation, star gazing, yoga, writing and recreational activities (especially biking, hiking, horseback riding and rock climbing) - This is The Place for you / you and family/friends.You have access to the main house and ample parking area. The laundry facility is available - just the garage access is limited at times. Dogs considered with owner's approval and an additional pet deposit is TBD.



Price: $3350/Mo. (includes All utilities) electric, water, spa, sewer, trash, gas (variable), landscape, alarm, pest control, and internet. (Price varies based on season). One year lease or month to month available. Security deposit variable based on lease terms. Cleaning fee variable.



There is also a spa and outdoor shower!! Call today for more information! 760-365-8880 or apply online at www.cbroadrunner.com



