3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:45 PM
42 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Yucaipa, CA
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
11823 Peach Tree Cir.
11823 Peach Tree Circle, Yucaipa, CA
Gorgeous Home Available Now - This beautiful upper Yucaipa home has undergone a complete makeover! This owner has invested time and money into transforming the entire interior including new flooring, brand new kitchen, appliances, paint and more!
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
12280 5th Street
12280 5th Street, Yucaipa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1550 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH HUGE YARD!!!! Includes fireplace, stove, washer & dryer hookups. Also includes a formal living room, separate dining room, front and fenced back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Yucaipa
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
12901 Puesta Del Sol Street
12901 Puesta Del Sol Street, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2642 sqft
Ideal location in most desirable area of Redland hills. It’s Walking distance to Mariposa Elementary School. Spectacular Views from every room in the house! This lovely single story home features 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms and over 2600 square feet.
Results within 5 miles of Yucaipa
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1565 Heidi Ct
1565 Heidi Court, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1293 sqft
Cozy Cul-De-Sac Home Ready for Renters - This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath newly remodeled home is ready for it's next occupants.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
971 W Clifton Ave
971 West Clifton Avenue, Redlands, CA
South Redlands Home - 1,700 sq feet 4 bed, 2 bath single story home with laminate flooring throughout, fireplace, family room, stainless steel appliances including range, dishwasher, microwave*and refrigerator*, solar equipped, central heating and
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun Cal
1 Unit Available
35420 Hogan Dr
35420 Hogan Drive, Beaumont, CA
35420 Hogan Dr Available 07/10/20 35420 Hogan Dr - FAIRWAY CANYON - Beautiful 2400 sq ft, 4 bed/ 3 bath, home in the luxurious Fairway Canyon homeowners association! This home boasts a variety of highly desirable amenities including tile floors,
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
905 E. Palm Avenue
905 E Palm Avenue, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1412 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Redlands - This property is located close to Redlands university, the property itself has brand new carpet, fresh coats of paint interior, A/C and beautiful rose bushes surrounding the house.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
620 Jeremy Ct.
620 North Jeremy Court, Redlands, CA
Rare Find in Redlands Near University - PICTURES COMING SOON! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is a great find in Redlands. Located at the end of a Cul-de-sac, this house has a roomy front and back yard and great neighbors.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1326 Clock Ave.
1326 Clock Street, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1463 sqft
Upgraded East Redlands Home - MORE PICTURES COMING SOON. Newly updated living spaces and new kitchen including all new appliances! This 3 Bedroom, 2 bath 1463sqft house is available June 1st.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1128 Via Ravenna
1128 Via Ravenna, Redlands, CA
A beautiful move in ready home. The feature: A new interior paint, new carpet/waterproof vinly plank, new windows & new blinds. Open & specious flooring. A large living room along with formal dinning room. A cozy family room with fireplace.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1329 Campus Avenue
1329 Campus Avenue, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
BACK & READY TO RENT! Classic Mid-century modern home for lease in Redlands! This home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, living room anchored by a vibrant fire place, kitchen is remodeled with stainless appliances and a breakfast nook
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Tournament Hills
1 Unit Available
36088 Eagle Lane
36088 Eagle Lane, Beaumont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2825 sqft
Great home located inside Tournament Hills community. This is a gated, well maintained community. This house is located near the gate and walking distance from elementary school.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
37 Dale Lane
37 Dale Lane, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1166 sqft
Amazing house in Southern Redlands. Natural and eco-friendly materials were used where ever it possible. Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms with radiant heated floors and deep bathtub. Fire place in the living room.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
707 Alvarado Street
707 Alvarado Street, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2085 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in a great South Redlands location! Large, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and tile flooring. Open floorpan with tall ceilings, large bedrooms and plenty of open family living space.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
428 Clover Street
428 Clover Street, Redlands, CA
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home on a quiet tree-lined street. Spacious open floor plan with wood laminate flooring, carpeting in the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, and Refrigerator are included.
1 of 33
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1474 Elliott Ct.
1474 Elliott Ct, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Brand New Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home located in Redlands!! - Come take a look at this Gorgeous Brand New Three Bedroom Two Bathroom home that offers solar panels and a large backyard.
1 of 5
Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
547 Cedar View Dr
547 Cedar View Drive, Beaumont, CA
547 Cedar View Dr - 547 Cedar View Dr. Newer 1484 sq ft Home with 2 Car Garage, Oak Cabinets, tile Entry with Carpet in Living room and Bedrooms, Fenced back yard with patio. Stove and Dishwasher. Small Pet on Approval. Gas Heatilator fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Yucaipa
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,018
1227 sqft
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26143 Newport Avenue
26143 Newport Avenue, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1400 sqft
26143 Newport Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10620 Silverleaf Circle
10620 Silverleaf Circle, Moreno Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1709 sqft
Sunnymead Ranch home! - NEW PAINT AND FLOORING! This is a wonderful two-story home in the popular Sunnymead Ranch community.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11572 Nelson St
11572 Nelson Street, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2014 sqft
Large Home Near VA and LLUMC - This large 5 bedroom 3 bath home is near the VA and LLUMC. It features a large living room, a large formal dining room, an open kitchen with a beautiful island, and a downstairs office/work room.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11409 Lombardy Lane
11409 Lombardy Lane, Moreno Valley, CA
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Unique four bedroom home in a peaceful neighborhood.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26836 CALLE VEJAR
26836 Calle Vejar, Moreno Valley, CA
WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME IN MORENO VALLEY - VIRTUARL TOUR :: https://view.ricohtours.com/0e9d1806-7640-4e48-b67b-c00968474e33/99b4f87c-32a5-4563-a60a-ebce870dd1d2 4 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home in a nice quite neighborhood.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4847 W. Glen Abbey Way
4847 West Glen Abbey Way, Banning, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1505 sqft
Lovely 3-Bedroom Home in Desirable Sun Lakes 55+ Community! - Lovely 3-Bedroom Home in Desirable Sun Lakes 55+ Community! The beautifully Renovated Kitchen features a Large Pantry with pull-out shelves, Stove (electric), and Dishwasher.
