6360 Saint Francis Court

This 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom house is located in a beautiful gated community of Fairmont Terrace in Central Yorba Linda. It

has 2 master suites - one downstairs and one upstairs, plus a den/office that could be used as a 4th bedroom. Quarts counter

top in the kitchen, breakfast nook, LED recessed ceiling lighting and tile, opens to beautiful great room. Hardwood

floor throughout the first floor, carpet upstairs. Cathedral ceilings over entry way, kitchen, dining room, living

room with fireplace. Lots of windows bringing in great natural light all done with plantation shutters. Living room is spacious and

has sliding glass door to rear patio and yard. Main floor master suite with walk in closet, a 2nd closet, sliding door to backyard,

good sized master bath with dual vanities, shower and oval tub. Backyard is beautiful with 2 covered patios, mature landscaping,

side yards. Two car attached garage.