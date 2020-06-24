All apartments in Yorba Linda
6330 Golden Gate Drive

Location

6330 Golden Gate Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Wow – this luxurious upgraded single family home could be yours! Located in a highly sought after gated community of Fairmont Terrace, the exquisite home is an entertainer’s delight with an open floor plan featuring gourmet kitchen and a tropical waterfall pool and spa. As you enter, you’ll be greeted by the grand spiral staircase and high ceilings. The natural stone floors, recessed lights, plantation shutters and crown molding are some of the upgrades you’ll enjoy throughout. Master suite includes two closets, spacious bathroom and a private balcony overlooking the yard and pool. In addition, there are two large secondary bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom downstairs. Three car garage provides great parking and storage space. Enjoy access to top rated Yorba Linda schools! Text 949-734-4680 for showing requests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6330 Golden Gate Drive have any available units?
6330 Golden Gate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 6330 Golden Gate Drive have?
Some of 6330 Golden Gate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6330 Golden Gate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6330 Golden Gate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6330 Golden Gate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6330 Golden Gate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 6330 Golden Gate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6330 Golden Gate Drive offers parking.
Does 6330 Golden Gate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6330 Golden Gate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6330 Golden Gate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6330 Golden Gate Drive has a pool.
Does 6330 Golden Gate Drive have accessible units?
No, 6330 Golden Gate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6330 Golden Gate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6330 Golden Gate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6330 Golden Gate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6330 Golden Gate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
