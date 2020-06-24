6330 Golden Gate Drive

Amenities

Wow – this luxurious upgraded single family home could be yours! Located in a highly sought after gated community of Fairmont Terrace, the exquisite home is an entertainer’s delight with an open floor plan featuring gourmet kitchen and a tropical waterfall pool and spa. As you enter, you’ll be greeted by the grand spiral staircase and high ceilings. The natural stone floors, recessed lights, plantation shutters and crown molding are some of the upgrades you’ll enjoy throughout. Master suite includes two closets, spacious bathroom and a private balcony overlooking the yard and pool. In addition, there are two large secondary bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom downstairs. Three car garage provides great parking and storage space. Enjoy access to top rated Yorba Linda schools! Text 949-734-4680 for showing requests.