Yorba Linda, CA
6093 Terrace Ln
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

6093 Terrace Ln

6093 Terrace Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6093 Terrace Lane, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Newly renovated condominium in the quite community of Kellogg Terrace, Yorba Linda, CA. Second story unit, 3 bedroom/2 full bath, 1165 square feet. Newly remodeled kitchen including granite counter tops and beautiful tile splash-back. Upgrades include new stainless steel appliances and a five -burner gas cook top oven. Hardwood cabinets including a pantry with glide out shelves. New taupe carpet throughout the unit. Fireplace in living room and ceiling fans in all three bedrooms. Front and side balconies. A large closet with room for full size washer and dryer is located on the side balcony. Ample parking available throughout the complex. Unit has one designated covered space. Trash pick-up is included in rent but all other utilities would be paid by tenant. Access to community swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6093 Terrace Ln have any available units?
6093 Terrace Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 6093 Terrace Ln have?
Some of 6093 Terrace Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6093 Terrace Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6093 Terrace Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6093 Terrace Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6093 Terrace Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6093 Terrace Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6093 Terrace Ln offers parking.
Does 6093 Terrace Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6093 Terrace Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6093 Terrace Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6093 Terrace Ln has a pool.
Does 6093 Terrace Ln have accessible units?
No, 6093 Terrace Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6093 Terrace Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6093 Terrace Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 6093 Terrace Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6093 Terrace Ln has units with air conditioning.
