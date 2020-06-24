6093 Terrace Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Newly renovated condominium in the quite community of Kellogg Terrace, Yorba Linda, CA. Second story unit, 3 bedroom/2 full bath, 1165 square feet. Newly remodeled kitchen including granite counter tops and beautiful tile splash-back. Upgrades include new stainless steel appliances and a five -burner gas cook top oven. Hardwood cabinets including a pantry with glide out shelves. New taupe carpet throughout the unit. Fireplace in living room and ceiling fans in all three bedrooms. Front and side balconies. A large closet with room for full size washer and dryer is located on the side balcony. Ample parking available throughout the complex. Unit has one designated covered space. Trash pick-up is included in rent but all other utilities would be paid by tenant. Access to community swimming pool.