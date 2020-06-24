6093 Terrace Ln

Amenities
Newly renovated condominium in the quite community of Kellogg Terrace, Yorba Linda, CA. Second story unit, 3 bedroom/2 full bath, 1165 square feet. Newly remodeled kitchen including granite counter tops and beautiful tile splash-back. Upgrades include new stainless steel appliances and a five -burner gas cook top oven. Hardwood cabinets including a pantry with glide out shelves. New taupe carpet throughout the unit. Fireplace in living room and ceiling fans in all three bedrooms. Front and side balconies. A large closet with room for full size washer and dryer is located on the side balcony. Ample parking available throughout the complex. Unit has one designated covered space. Trash pick-up is included in rent but all other utilities would be paid by tenant. Access to community swimming pool.