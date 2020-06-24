All apartments in Yorba Linda
5950 Vía Del Tecolote
5950 Vía Del Tecolote

5950 Via Del Tecolote
Location

5950 Via Del Tecolote, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Travis Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This Travis Ranch beauty features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage with direct access, custom pool and spa, plantation shutters, covered patio with built in heater and ceiling fan, custom built in shelving, 2 gas fireplaces, mirrored closet doors and closet organizers. Pets under 25 pounds will be considered but no cats allowed. No smoking. Renter's insurance is required. Available on February 22nd. Owner pays for gardener and pool service. This home is conveniently located near award winning schools, parks, hiking trails and shopping. Please contact OC Pro Property Management for more information at 714.202.8100.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5950 Vía Del Tecolote have any available units?
5950 Vía Del Tecolote doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5950 Vía Del Tecolote have?
Some of 5950 Vía Del Tecolote's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5950 Vía Del Tecolote currently offering any rent specials?
5950 Vía Del Tecolote is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5950 Vía Del Tecolote pet-friendly?
Yes, 5950 Vía Del Tecolote is pet friendly.
Does 5950 Vía Del Tecolote offer parking?
Yes, 5950 Vía Del Tecolote offers parking.
Does 5950 Vía Del Tecolote have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5950 Vía Del Tecolote does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5950 Vía Del Tecolote have a pool?
Yes, 5950 Vía Del Tecolote has a pool.
Does 5950 Vía Del Tecolote have accessible units?
No, 5950 Vía Del Tecolote does not have accessible units.
Does 5950 Vía Del Tecolote have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5950 Vía Del Tecolote has units with dishwashers.
Does 5950 Vía Del Tecolote have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5950 Vía Del Tecolote has units with air conditioning.
