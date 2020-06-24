5950 Vía Del Tecolote

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool garage hot tub

This Travis Ranch beauty features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage with direct access, custom pool and spa, plantation shutters, covered patio with built in heater and ceiling fan, custom built in shelving, 2 gas fireplaces, mirrored closet doors and closet organizers. Pets under 25 pounds will be considered but no cats allowed. No smoking. Renter's insurance is required. Available on February 22nd. Owner pays for gardener and pool service. This home is conveniently located near award winning schools, parks, hiking trails and shopping. Please contact OC Pro Property Management for more information at 714.202.8100.