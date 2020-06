Amenities

pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool

Text 714-831-1800 for details and for next showing opportunities. Beautiful single level home with great curb appeal. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, a formal living room and dining area. The kitchen opens into to the dining area. Gated pool in the backyard, newer windows. The home is on a cul-de-sac street. Walking distance to great schools. So many more features! Ready for move-in 10/1/2019. Owner pays pool service and gardening Tenant pays all utilities.