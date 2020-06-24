All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 5635 Van Gogh Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
5635 Van Gogh Way
Last updated March 25 2020 at 9:07 AM

5635 Van Gogh Way

5635 Van Gogh Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5635 Van Gogh Way, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Bryant Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous 5 bedroom View Home! Step into an open floor plan with soaring ceilings and views of the hills from the windows. Enjoy this upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances gas burner range, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Island with additional storage. Tile flooring granite counter tops and custom cabinets. The kitchen opens to the family room with fireplace. Vinyl sliders exit to the private back yard with covered patio and grass area. You will love the mountain and city light views. One main floor bedroom with full bathroom and four additional bedrooms upstairs. Over sized master bedroom with lovely city light and mountain views, vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet. Master bath features soaking tub with separate shower and dual sinks. Indoor laundry room. 3 Car Garage. Additional upgrades include new carpet upstairs, tile flooring, alarm system, recessed lighting. Enjoy the Gracious Living in Yorba Linda with Award-Winning School district-Bryant Ranch Elementary, Travis Ranch Middle School and Yorba Linda High School. Short drive to the recently completed town center with shopping, restaurants, move theater and conveniently close to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5635 Van Gogh Way have any available units?
5635 Van Gogh Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5635 Van Gogh Way have?
Some of 5635 Van Gogh Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5635 Van Gogh Way currently offering any rent specials?
5635 Van Gogh Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5635 Van Gogh Way pet-friendly?
No, 5635 Van Gogh Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5635 Van Gogh Way offer parking?
Yes, 5635 Van Gogh Way offers parking.
Does 5635 Van Gogh Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5635 Van Gogh Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5635 Van Gogh Way have a pool?
No, 5635 Van Gogh Way does not have a pool.
Does 5635 Van Gogh Way have accessible units?
No, 5635 Van Gogh Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5635 Van Gogh Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5635 Van Gogh Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5635 Van Gogh Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5635 Van Gogh Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles