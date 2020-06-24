5635 Van Gogh Way

Amenities

Gorgeous 5 bedroom View Home! Step into an open floor plan with soaring ceilings and views of the hills from the windows. Enjoy this upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances gas burner range, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Island with additional storage. Tile flooring granite counter tops and custom cabinets. The kitchen opens to the family room with fireplace. Vinyl sliders exit to the private back yard with covered patio and grass area. You will love the mountain and city light views. One main floor bedroom with full bathroom and four additional bedrooms upstairs. Over sized master bedroom with lovely city light and mountain views, vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet. Master bath features soaking tub with separate shower and dual sinks. Indoor laundry room. 3 Car Garage. Additional upgrades include new carpet upstairs, tile flooring, alarm system, recessed lighting. Enjoy the Gracious Living in Yorba Linda with Award-Winning School district-Bryant Ranch Elementary, Travis Ranch Middle School and Yorba Linda High School. Short drive to the recently completed town center with shopping, restaurants, move theater and conveniently close to freeways.