5555 Shady Creek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Spectacular opportunity to call Yorba Linda home. 4 bedrooms and 3 baths spread out over 2518 sq ft of living space. Stylish Hardwood flooring greets you as you enter the large sitting room with high arching ceilings and spectacular natural light. The kitchen comes complete with gorgeous granite countertops, stylish tile flooring, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Lovely family room includes modern glass bottom fireplace. All 4 bedrooms are large including the en suite master bedroom with dual shower and bathtub. The backyard is an entertainers dream, along with the large pool and spa there is a built in BBQ and firepit!! Large 3 car garage. Washer/dryer and stainless steel refrigerator provided. Gardener and pool service included. 1 year lease, 1 month deposit. Qualifying income and credit a must. This property will not last long.