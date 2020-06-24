All apartments in Yorba Linda
Location

5555 Shady Creek Lane, Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Spectacular opportunity to call Yorba Linda home. 4 bedrooms and 3 baths spread out over 2518 sq ft of living space. Stylish Hardwood flooring greets you as you enter the large sitting room with high arching ceilings and spectacular natural light. The kitchen comes complete with gorgeous granite countertops, stylish tile flooring, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Lovely family room includes modern glass bottom fireplace. All 4 bedrooms are large including the en suite master bedroom with dual shower and bathtub. The backyard is an entertainers dream, along with the large pool and spa there is a built in BBQ and firepit!! Large 3 car garage. Washer/dryer and stainless steel refrigerator provided. Gardener and pool service included. 1 year lease, 1 month deposit. Qualifying income and credit a must. This property will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5555 Shady Creek Lane have any available units?
5555 Shady Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5555 Shady Creek Lane have?
Some of 5555 Shady Creek Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5555 Shady Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5555 Shady Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5555 Shady Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5555 Shady Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5555 Shady Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5555 Shady Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 5555 Shady Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5555 Shady Creek Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5555 Shady Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5555 Shady Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 5555 Shady Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 5555 Shady Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5555 Shady Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5555 Shady Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5555 Shady Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5555 Shady Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
