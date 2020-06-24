All apartments in Yorba Linda
Yorba Linda, CA
5515 Picasso Drive
Last updated October 7 2019 at 3:14 AM

5515 Picasso Drive

5515 Picasso Drive · No Longer Available
Yorba Linda
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

5515 Picasso Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Bryant Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cozy and well maintained home located in the most sought after Del Palazzo Community i the city of Yorba Linda. Easy access freeway 91/71/55/241. Minutes away from Blue Ribbon Bryant Ranch Elementary school. Within Travis Ranch Jr. High school and Yorba Linda High School boundaries. Close to community parks, shopping and restaurants and many, many more.

The main entrance is located on the 1st floor, a bright and airy living room with cathedral ceiling and wall windows welcomes to you, next to the living room is dinning area. A spacious Kitchen with stone flooring and recessed lighting is adjacent to the family room with fire space in it. With a build in entertainment wall makes the living more enjoyable. A laundry room is located at 1st floor, so as the 1/2 bathroom and over sized three car garage located. Master suite and other 3 bedrooms are at 2nd floor. MUST SEE , MUST SEE AND MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 Picasso Drive have any available units?
5515 Picasso Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
Is 5515 Picasso Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5515 Picasso Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 Picasso Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5515 Picasso Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5515 Picasso Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5515 Picasso Drive offers parking.
Does 5515 Picasso Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5515 Picasso Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 Picasso Drive have a pool?
No, 5515 Picasso Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5515 Picasso Drive have accessible units?
No, 5515 Picasso Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 Picasso Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5515 Picasso Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5515 Picasso Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5515 Picasso Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
