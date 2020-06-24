5515 Picasso Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Cozy and well maintained home located in the most sought after Del Palazzo Community i the city of Yorba Linda. Easy access freeway 91/71/55/241. Minutes away from Blue Ribbon Bryant Ranch Elementary school. Within Travis Ranch Jr. High school and Yorba Linda High School boundaries. Close to community parks, shopping and restaurants and many, many more.



The main entrance is located on the 1st floor, a bright and airy living room with cathedral ceiling and wall windows welcomes to you, next to the living room is dinning area. A spacious Kitchen with stone flooring and recessed lighting is adjacent to the family room with fire space in it. With a build in entertainment wall makes the living more enjoyable. A laundry room is located at 1st floor, so as the 1/2 bathroom and over sized three car garage located. Master suite and other 3 bedrooms are at 2nd floor. MUST SEE , MUST SEE AND MUST SEE.