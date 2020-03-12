All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 5495 Camino.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
5495 Camino
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5495 Camino

5495 Camino Vis · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5495 Camino Vis, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Bryant Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Views! Views! Views! This beautiful and sparking home has city lights and Catalina views! It located in pristine and upscale neighborhood. 2856 square feet living space. 4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms with one bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs. Inside laundry. Huge master bedroom with loft area, one walk-in closet and 2 other mirror closets. it directly accesses to balcony. Master bathroom has separated shower and bath. Water saving style design for front and backyard landscaping. Large size entertaining backyard with covered patio, pool & spa, BBQ. Home located in award winning school district, short distance to Savi Ranch and easy access to 91 Freeway. This is rated 10 PLUS homes to rent. Call to view this home now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5495 Camino have any available units?
5495 Camino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5495 Camino have?
Some of 5495 Camino's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5495 Camino currently offering any rent specials?
5495 Camino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5495 Camino pet-friendly?
No, 5495 Camino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5495 Camino offer parking?
Yes, 5495 Camino offers parking.
Does 5495 Camino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5495 Camino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5495 Camino have a pool?
Yes, 5495 Camino has a pool.
Does 5495 Camino have accessible units?
No, 5495 Camino does not have accessible units.
Does 5495 Camino have units with dishwashers?
No, 5495 Camino does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5495 Camino have units with air conditioning?
No, 5495 Camino does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles