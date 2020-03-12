5495 Camino

Amenities

patio / balcony parking walk in closets pool hot tub bbq/grill

Views! Views! Views! This beautiful and sparking home has city lights and Catalina views! It located in pristine and upscale neighborhood. 2856 square feet living space. 4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms with one bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs. Inside laundry. Huge master bedroom with loft area, one walk-in closet and 2 other mirror closets. it directly accesses to balcony. Master bathroom has separated shower and bath. Water saving style design for front and backyard landscaping. Large size entertaining backyard with covered patio, pool & spa, BBQ. Home located in award winning school district, short distance to Savi Ranch and easy access to 91 Freeway. This is rated 10 PLUS homes to rent. Call to view this home now!