5355 Via Cartagena

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Move-in Ready. Gorgeous single story home. This spacious Yorba Linda home provides the ultimate in location, comfort, and entertainment opportunities. Located in the popular, well-maintained East Lake Village community, close to shopping and top-rated schools. This property features a gorgeous single level design with approximately 1700 sqft, with 7000 sqft lot, fire place, 2 car attached garage, long driveway for extra parking, patio with great privacy, Low maintenance yard and a view of the lake. You will enjoy this 4-bedroom, 2-bath home. The owner upgraded the interior with a neutral color and added many nice features. edesigned kitchen with a large island opens to a living room and a family room. All new custom cabinets, recess lighting, newer windows and shutters, bathrooms have been fully remodeled and new lamented wood flooring though out the house. Enjoy the community pools, spa, gym, tennis court the clubhouse and a 15-Acre Lake.