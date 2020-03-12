All apartments in Yorba Linda
Yorba Linda, CA
5355 Via Cartagena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5355 Via Cartagena

5355 via Cartagena · No Longer Available
Yorba Linda
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

5355 via Cartagena, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
East Lake Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Move-in Ready. Gorgeous single story home. This spacious Yorba Linda home provides the ultimate in location, comfort, and entertainment opportunities. Located in the popular, well-maintained East Lake Village community, close to shopping and top-rated schools. This property features a gorgeous single level design with approximately 1700 sqft, with 7000 sqft lot, fire place, 2 car attached garage, long driveway for extra parking, patio with great privacy, Low maintenance yard and a view of the lake. You will enjoy this 4-bedroom, 2-bath home. The owner upgraded the interior with a neutral color and added many nice features. edesigned kitchen with a large island opens to a living room and a family room. All new custom cabinets, recess lighting, newer windows and shutters, bathrooms have been fully remodeled and new lamented wood flooring though out the house. Enjoy the community pools, spa, gym, tennis court the clubhouse and a 15-Acre Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5355 Via Cartagena have any available units?
5355 Via Cartagena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5355 Via Cartagena have?
Some of 5355 Via Cartagena's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5355 Via Cartagena currently offering any rent specials?
5355 Via Cartagena isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5355 Via Cartagena pet-friendly?
No, 5355 Via Cartagena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5355 Via Cartagena offer parking?
Yes, 5355 Via Cartagena does offer parking.
Does 5355 Via Cartagena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5355 Via Cartagena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5355 Via Cartagena have a pool?
Yes, 5355 Via Cartagena has a pool.
Does 5355 Via Cartagena have accessible units?
No, 5355 Via Cartagena does not have accessible units.
Does 5355 Via Cartagena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5355 Via Cartagena has units with dishwashers.
Does 5355 Via Cartagena have units with air conditioning?
No, 5355 Via Cartagena does not have units with air conditioning.
