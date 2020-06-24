All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

5330 Silver Canyon Road

5330 Silver Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

5330 Silver Canyon Road, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Bryant Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Super cute single story condo. Situated as the end unit offering privacy and views of the surrounding hills. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The living room is open and spacious and offers a 2 sided fireplace that can be enjoyed in the living and dining rooms. The dining room is perfect for entertaining guest and I have also seen this used as a home office space. The kitchen is light and bright with white cabinetry, stainless appliances and granite counters. A breakfast nook is perfect for morning coffee. The patio is expansive and offers room for table and chairs and barbecue. Patio closet has room for your washer and dryer. Entry way closet offers additional storage. Home has wood flooring. fresh paint, new lighting and ready for a new occupant. Two assigned parking spots are included and are steps away. Community is quiet and has pools for summer fun. Call Terri 714 906-6070 to see this adorable condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5330 Silver Canyon Road have any available units?
5330 Silver Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5330 Silver Canyon Road have?
Some of 5330 Silver Canyon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5330 Silver Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
5330 Silver Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5330 Silver Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 5330 Silver Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5330 Silver Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 5330 Silver Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 5330 Silver Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5330 Silver Canyon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5330 Silver Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 5330 Silver Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 5330 Silver Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 5330 Silver Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5330 Silver Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5330 Silver Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5330 Silver Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5330 Silver Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
