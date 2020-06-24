5330 Silver Canyon Road

Amenities

Super cute single story condo. Situated as the end unit offering privacy and views of the surrounding hills. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The living room is open and spacious and offers a 2 sided fireplace that can be enjoyed in the living and dining rooms. The dining room is perfect for entertaining guest and I have also seen this used as a home office space. The kitchen is light and bright with white cabinetry, stainless appliances and granite counters. A breakfast nook is perfect for morning coffee. The patio is expansive and offers room for table and chairs and barbecue. Patio closet has room for your washer and dryer. Entry way closet offers additional storage. Home has wood flooring. fresh paint, new lighting and ready for a new occupant. Two assigned parking spots are included and are steps away. Community is quiet and has pools for summer fun. Call Terri 714 906-6070 to see this adorable condo.