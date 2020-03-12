5320 Silver Canyon Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher carport stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking playground pool

This condo may be exactly what you're looking for! Located in The Hills, a luxury condo community in Yorba Linda. Lower level, end unit with new paint, carpet, blinds, A/C and water heater has no stairs and is adjacent to small "tot lot" for your kids, grandkids or nieces and nephews. Walk into the living room with gas fireplace and sliding door to personal, covered patio that spans the length of the condo and has views of the hills and green landscaping. There's also a dining room for family dinner or entertaining, galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quaint eat-in kitchen area and sliding door to patio. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, bathroom and sliding door to patio too. Second bedroom can be used for den, office or bedroom is near second bathroom. Laundry hook ups in closet at end of covered patio, two carport parking spaces and storage closet outside front door complete this lovely home. For easy living amenities include; jacuzzi, swimming pools