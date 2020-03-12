All apartments in Yorba Linda
Yorba Linda, CA
5320 Silver Canyon Road
Last updated June 5 2020

5320 Silver Canyon Road

5320 Silver Canyon Road · (213) 820-2839
Location

5320 Silver Canyon Road, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Bryant Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15A · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
This condo may be exactly what you're looking for! Located in The Hills, a luxury condo community in Yorba Linda. Lower level, end unit with new paint, carpet, blinds, A/C and water heater has no stairs and is adjacent to small "tot lot" for your kids, grandkids or nieces and nephews. Walk into the living room with gas fireplace and sliding door to personal, covered patio that spans the length of the condo and has views of the hills and green landscaping. There's also a dining room for family dinner or entertaining, galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quaint eat-in kitchen area and sliding door to patio. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, bathroom and sliding door to patio too. Second bedroom can be used for den, office or bedroom is near second bathroom. Laundry hook ups in closet at end of covered patio, two carport parking spaces and storage closet outside front door complete this lovely home. For easy living amenities include; jacuzzi, swimming pools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5320 Silver Canyon Road have any available units?
5320 Silver Canyon Road has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5320 Silver Canyon Road have?
Some of 5320 Silver Canyon Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5320 Silver Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
5320 Silver Canyon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5320 Silver Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 5320 Silver Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5320 Silver Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 5320 Silver Canyon Road does offer parking.
Does 5320 Silver Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5320 Silver Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5320 Silver Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 5320 Silver Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 5320 Silver Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 5320 Silver Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5320 Silver Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5320 Silver Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5320 Silver Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5320 Silver Canyon Road has units with air conditioning.
