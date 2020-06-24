5270 La Crescenta

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool putting green garage

GREAT PRICE for Spacious Brighton Ridge Estate w/4-Car Garage & Beautiful Views of Rolling Hills! Bright & Open 3,759-SqFt Floorplan has Soaring Two-Story Ceilings, Two Staircases & Walls of Windows Throughout - Stylish Double Beveled Glass Entry Doors - Recently Updated Chef’s Kitchen Features: New Quartz Countertops, Freshly Painted White Cabinetry, Recessed Lighting & Stainless-Steel Appliances - Big Brkfst Eating Nook w/Slider to Backyard - Kitchen Open to Family Great Rm w/Brick Fireplace & Quartz Wet Bar - Formal Living Rm w/Marble Fireplace - Formal Dining Rm - Generous Master Suite has Walk-In Closet & Retreat/Office Space w/Dual-Sided Marble Fireplace & Wet Bar ... Step Out to Private Balcony Deck w/Scenic Views of Hills & Tree Tops! Master Bath Offers Dual Quartz Vanities, Soaking Tub & Separate Shower - Upstairs Are 3 More Bdrms, Updated Bath w/Dual Vanities & Bonus Rm/Loft - Main Floor 5th Bdrm has Private En-Suite Bath w/Shower, Great for Guests or In-Laws - Main Floor Powder Rm - Convenient Inside Laundry Rm w/Sink - Attached 4-Car Garage w/Direct Access to Home - Approx 13,600-SqFt Lot has Pool-Sized Backyard Complete w/Putting Green, Covered Patio & Sport Court w/Built-In Basketball Hoop - No Mello Roos Tax – No HOA Dues - Award-Winning Placentia-Yorba Linda School District: Bryant Ranch Elementary, Travis Ranch Middle & Yorba Linda High