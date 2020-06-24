5140 Box Canyon Court

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! This is one of the only "stand alone" buildings in "The Hills" Condominium complex was recently renovated with new flooring throughout as well as fresh paint! The views of the hills from the front door and the balcony are what makes this particular place so special. This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath upper level condo with beautiful vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom which is quite desirable. Conveniently located out of the master bedroom is the laundry closet with extra storage space, doing away with the need to have to go to a laundromat. The 2nd bedroom is also very roomy and spacious with a nice size walk in closet. The kitchen has sliding glass doors which lead to the balcony for outside dining if one so desires. The kitchen is also right next to the formal dining room which leads you to the living room. The living room has a very nice fire place and sliding glass doors also allowing fresh air or sunlight to come in or a nice exit to the patio. The Association amenities include 2 pools, 4 spas, tennis courts, kids playgrounds, and club house with a fitness center. Along with the amenities of the association, water, and trash are included. This location also has the best schools in the Placentia Linda Unified school district to include Bryant Ranch Elementary, Travis Ranch Middle School, and Yorba Linda High school. Rare opportunity to rent in Yorba Linda for under $2500 Come by soon as it won't last long!