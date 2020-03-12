All apartments in Yorba Linda
5045 Twilight Canyon Road

5045 Twilight Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

5045 Twilight Canyon Road, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Bryant Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is tucked away in the hills. Updated kitchen and bathrooms with brand new interior paint and brand new carpet throughout! The bedrooms are generously sized with spacious walk-in closets. Central air and heating with a gas fireplace in living room adds a cozy feel. Upstairs unit with cathedral ceilings to make this space open and airy. Washer and dryer hookups right outside your master suite's sliding door. Plenty of storage including a linen closet, hall closet, storage room right outside your front door and extra space in laundry room. Best of all... it has 2 reserved carports! Must see...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5045 Twilight Canyon Road have any available units?
5045 Twilight Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5045 Twilight Canyon Road have?
Some of 5045 Twilight Canyon Road's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5045 Twilight Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
5045 Twilight Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5045 Twilight Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 5045 Twilight Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5045 Twilight Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 5045 Twilight Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 5045 Twilight Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5045 Twilight Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5045 Twilight Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 5045 Twilight Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 5045 Twilight Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 5045 Twilight Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5045 Twilight Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5045 Twilight Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5045 Twilight Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5045 Twilight Canyon Road has units with air conditioning.
