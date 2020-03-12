5045 Twilight Canyon Road

Amenities

w/d hookup carport recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is tucked away in the hills. Updated kitchen and bathrooms with brand new interior paint and brand new carpet throughout! The bedrooms are generously sized with spacious walk-in closets. Central air and heating with a gas fireplace in living room adds a cozy feel. Upstairs unit with cathedral ceilings to make this space open and airy. Washer and dryer hookups right outside your master suite's sliding door. Plenty of storage including a linen closet, hall closet, storage room right outside your front door and extra space in laundry room. Best of all... it has 2 reserved carports! Must see...