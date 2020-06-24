All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated September 18 2019

4552 Casa Oro Dr

4552 Casa Oro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4552 Casa Oro Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
pet friendly
One room for rent in Orange County

Single bedroom 12ft×10.5ft
Closet 5ft ×4ft
Internet & utilities included
Bike Trail access
Washer and dryer access
Acces 2 pool
Acces 2 fridge/freezer
Parking spot
Has 2 be ok with cats
No Children
Two other renters cuuerntly occupy residence
No illegal drugs
Asking 750$ a month

Located off Imperial HIghway & Valley View
Or /also
Off Yorba Linda & Valley View

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4552 Casa Oro Dr have any available units?
4552 Casa Oro Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4552 Casa Oro Dr have?
Some of 4552 Casa Oro Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4552 Casa Oro Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4552 Casa Oro Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4552 Casa Oro Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4552 Casa Oro Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4552 Casa Oro Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4552 Casa Oro Dr offers parking.
Does 4552 Casa Oro Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4552 Casa Oro Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4552 Casa Oro Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4552 Casa Oro Dr has a pool.
Does 4552 Casa Oro Dr have accessible units?
No, 4552 Casa Oro Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4552 Casa Oro Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4552 Casa Oro Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4552 Casa Oro Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4552 Casa Oro Dr has units with air conditioning.
