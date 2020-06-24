4552 Casa Oro Dr

Amenities

One room for rent in Orange County



Single bedroom 12ft×10.5ft

Closet 5ft ×4ft

Internet & utilities included

Bike Trail access

Washer and dryer access

Acces 2 pool

Acces 2 fridge/freezer

Parking spot

Has 2 be ok with cats

No Children

Two other renters cuuerntly occupy residence

No illegal drugs

Asking 750$ a month



Located off Imperial HIghway & Valley View

Or /also

Off Yorba Linda & Valley View