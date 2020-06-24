4552 Casa Oro Dr

Single bedroom 12ft×10.5ft Closet 5ft ×4ft Internet & utilities included Bike Trail access Washer and dryer access Acces 2 pool Acces 2 fridge/freezer Parking spot Has 2 be ok with cats No Children Two other renters cuuerntly occupy residence No illegal drugs Asking 750$ a month
Located off Imperial HIghway & Valley View Or /also Off Yorba Linda & Valley View
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
