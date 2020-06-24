Amenities

4482 Casiano Drive is a single level home on a spacious corner lot in the heart of Yorba Linda. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath charmer boasts 1,754 sqft of living space on a 9,200 sqft lot. The open floor plan offers spacious living and family rooms, both with fireplaces. The light and bright kitchen features Staron® countertops, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, convection oven, electric stove and self-cleaning oven. Recent property updates include Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, custom baseboards & chair rail, dual paned vinyl windows and new AC, water heater and furnace. The sliding glass doors, which provide energy efficiency & plenty of natural light, draws you outside where privacy surrounds the beautifully landscaped backyard. Rent includes gardener! This amazing property is within walking distance of the award-winning Yorba Linda High School and Fairmont Elementary, Homes Goods, Trader Joe's, gas station, bank, Pilates studio, barbershop, eateries, Rite Aid and parks & trails. This tranquil location is just a short distance to the future downtown Yorba Linda w/fabulous shopping, dining and entertainment! You get all of this & more in one of Yorba Linda's premier neighborhoods. Don't miss this well maintained home in the Land of Gracious Living. No smokers. Please submit for pets. Good credit only need apply.