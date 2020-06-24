All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 4482 Casiano Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
4482 Casiano Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:30 AM

4482 Casiano Drive

4482 Casiano Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4482 Casiano Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4482 Casiano Drive is a single level home on a spacious corner lot in the heart of Yorba Linda. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath charmer boasts 1,754 sqft of living space on a 9,200 sqft lot. The open floor plan offers spacious living and family rooms, both with fireplaces. The light and bright kitchen features Staron® countertops, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, convection oven, electric stove and self-cleaning oven. Recent property updates include Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, custom baseboards & chair rail, dual paned vinyl windows and new AC, water heater and furnace. The sliding glass doors, which provide energy efficiency & plenty of natural light, draws you outside where privacy surrounds the beautifully landscaped backyard. Rent includes gardener! This amazing property is within walking distance of the award-winning Yorba Linda High School and Fairmont Elementary, Homes Goods, Trader Joe's, gas station, bank, Pilates studio, barbershop, eateries, Rite Aid and parks & trails. This tranquil location is just a short distance to the future downtown Yorba Linda w/fabulous shopping, dining and entertainment! You get all of this & more in one of Yorba Linda's premier neighborhoods. Don't miss this well maintained home in the Land of Gracious Living. No smokers. Please submit for pets. Good credit only need apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4482 Casiano Drive have any available units?
4482 Casiano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4482 Casiano Drive have?
Some of 4482 Casiano Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4482 Casiano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4482 Casiano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4482 Casiano Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4482 Casiano Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4482 Casiano Drive offer parking?
No, 4482 Casiano Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4482 Casiano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4482 Casiano Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4482 Casiano Drive have a pool?
No, 4482 Casiano Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4482 Casiano Drive have accessible units?
No, 4482 Casiano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4482 Casiano Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4482 Casiano Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4482 Casiano Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4482 Casiano Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles