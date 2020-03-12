All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4456 Avenida De Las Flores

4456 Avenida De Las Flore · No Longer Available
Location

4456 Avenida De Las Flore, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to Yorba Linda, "Land of Gracious Living". Beautiful ONE LEVEL home in a corner lot boasts 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 upgraded bathrooms. Open floor plan with Living Room, Kitchen and Family room that that lead to the back yard. Hardwood floors throughout, recently painted and has recessed lighting and crown molding. Entertain your guests in the backyard with the built in BBQ and a pool with plenty of yard for added storage. Close to Yorba Linda High School and conveniently located near shopping and parks. Must see to appreciate the value in this home. Text Agent Chris (714-864-6825) or Email (Wchrischung@gmail.com) with any question or to schedule a private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4456 Avenida De Las Flores have any available units?
4456 Avenida De Las Flores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4456 Avenida De Las Flores have?
Some of 4456 Avenida De Las Flores's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4456 Avenida De Las Flores currently offering any rent specials?
4456 Avenida De Las Flores isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4456 Avenida De Las Flores pet-friendly?
No, 4456 Avenida De Las Flores is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 4456 Avenida De Las Flores offer parking?
Yes, 4456 Avenida De Las Flores does offer parking.
Does 4456 Avenida De Las Flores have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4456 Avenida De Las Flores does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4456 Avenida De Las Flores have a pool?
Yes, 4456 Avenida De Las Flores has a pool.
Does 4456 Avenida De Las Flores have accessible units?
No, 4456 Avenida De Las Flores does not have accessible units.
Does 4456 Avenida De Las Flores have units with dishwashers?
No, 4456 Avenida De Las Flores does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4456 Avenida De Las Flores have units with air conditioning?
No, 4456 Avenida De Las Flores does not have units with air conditioning.
