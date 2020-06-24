4314 Canyon Coral Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub new construction

A wonderful opportunity to live in one of Yorba Linda's new community, Loma Vista. This brand new home was just completed in November 2019, built by Lennar and has 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, approx 1,578 SqFt. Everything in this home is brand new, never used. Wonderful kitchen that opens up to the great room. Great room is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Large kitchen island, refrigerator is included. Carpet throughout the home and 18" Tiles in the Kitchen. Balcony is perfect to relax and enjoy the fresh air. Large master bedroom. Master bathroom has walk-in shower Dual Sinks. Walk-in closet. Laundry is conveniently located inside with Washer/Dryer included. Community has large swimming pool, spa, and playground. Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District. Conveniently located near schools, numerous shopping centers such as Yorba Linda Town Center, Valley View Shopping Center, supermarkets, restaurants, banks, parks, golf courses, and more. Definitely a must see!