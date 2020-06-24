All apartments in Yorba Linda
Yorba Linda, CA
4314 Canyon Coral Lane
4314 Canyon Coral Lane

4314 Canyon Coral Ln · No Longer Available
Yorba Linda
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

4314 Canyon Coral Ln, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
A wonderful opportunity to live in one of Yorba Linda's new community, Loma Vista. This brand new home was just completed in November 2019, built by Lennar and has 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, approx 1,578 SqFt. Everything in this home is brand new, never used. Wonderful kitchen that opens up to the great room. Great room is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Large kitchen island, refrigerator is included. Carpet throughout the home and 18" Tiles in the Kitchen. Balcony is perfect to relax and enjoy the fresh air. Large master bedroom. Master bathroom has walk-in shower Dual Sinks. Walk-in closet. Laundry is conveniently located inside with Washer/Dryer included. Community has large swimming pool, spa, and playground. Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District. Conveniently located near schools, numerous shopping centers such as Yorba Linda Town Center, Valley View Shopping Center, supermarkets, restaurants, banks, parks, golf courses, and more. Definitely a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 Canyon Coral Lane have any available units?
4314 Canyon Coral Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4314 Canyon Coral Lane have?
Some of 4314 Canyon Coral Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 Canyon Coral Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4314 Canyon Coral Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 Canyon Coral Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4314 Canyon Coral Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 4314 Canyon Coral Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4314 Canyon Coral Lane offers parking.
Does 4314 Canyon Coral Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4314 Canyon Coral Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 Canyon Coral Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4314 Canyon Coral Lane has a pool.
Does 4314 Canyon Coral Lane have accessible units?
No, 4314 Canyon Coral Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 Canyon Coral Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4314 Canyon Coral Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4314 Canyon Coral Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4314 Canyon Coral Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

