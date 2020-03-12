3580 Sunnyside Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Desirable location of Yorba Linda with a beautiful view, on a quiet hill side. Open and airy floor plan with vaulted ceiling. Remodeled kitchen with maple cabinets and Granite Countertop. Wood flooring in Livingroom/family room. Updated master bathroom with newer vanities. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom are downstairs. The Master Bedroom with a large Master Bath and private deck located separately upstairs. Convenient to shopping, parks, golf courses and much, much more. Located within walking distance to Chino Hills State Reserve Trailhead. Great schools including new Yorba Linda High School.