Yorba Linda, CA
3580 Sunnyside Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3580 Sunnyside Drive

3580 Sunnyside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3580 Sunnyside Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Desirable location of Yorba Linda with a beautiful view, on a quiet hill side. Open and airy floor plan with vaulted ceiling. Remodeled kitchen with maple cabinets and Granite Countertop. Wood flooring in Livingroom/family room. Updated master bathroom with newer vanities. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom are downstairs. The Master Bedroom with a large Master Bath and private deck located separately upstairs. Convenient to shopping, parks, golf courses and much, much more. Located within walking distance to Chino Hills State Reserve Trailhead. Great schools including new Yorba Linda High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3580 Sunnyside Drive have any available units?
3580 Sunnyside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 3580 Sunnyside Drive have?
Some of 3580 Sunnyside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3580 Sunnyside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3580 Sunnyside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3580 Sunnyside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3580 Sunnyside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 3580 Sunnyside Drive offer parking?
No, 3580 Sunnyside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3580 Sunnyside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3580 Sunnyside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3580 Sunnyside Drive have a pool?
No, 3580 Sunnyside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3580 Sunnyside Drive have accessible units?
No, 3580 Sunnyside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3580 Sunnyside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3580 Sunnyside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3580 Sunnyside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3580 Sunnyside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
