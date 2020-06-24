21522 Saddle Ridge Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table

Owner Will Carry on a purchase

If you are looking for a home with amazing panoramic City Light, Catalina and Disneyland Fireworks views on a large piece of land, best schools (high school rating 10) all located in a very safe community, then this home has all the features that you dream of! This classic luxurious home is located in the prestigious community of Mount San Antonio. Features include high cathedral ceiling looking down to the beautiful wide open entrance hall with a curved staircases adorned with wrought iron, main floor private office and a wet bar. This incredible property also includes a large family room highly upgraded with an extension perfect for a pool table, piano or play area with french doors exiting to the backyard patio and pool area. The gourmet kitchen features an over sized marble counter top, stainless steel appliances including built in refrigerator, 2 dishwashers, 2 ovens, microwave and a $3000 coffee maker. The master suite is extremely spacious with 2 extra areas: one sitting area with fireplace and exercise room or nursery. The master bath is luxuriously upgraded and comes with double walk in closets. Must see to truly appreciate all this home has to offer!