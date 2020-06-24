All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

21522 Saddle Ridge Way

21522 Saddle Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

21522 Saddle Ridge Way, Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
Owner Will Carry on a purchase
If you are looking for a home with amazing panoramic City Light, Catalina and Disneyland Fireworks views on a large piece of land, best schools (high school rating 10) all located in a very safe community, then this home has all the features that you dream of! This classic luxurious home is located in the prestigious community of Mount San Antonio. Features include high cathedral ceiling looking down to the beautiful wide open entrance hall with a curved staircases adorned with wrought iron, main floor private office and a wet bar. This incredible property also includes a large family room highly upgraded with an extension perfect for a pool table, piano or play area with french doors exiting to the backyard patio and pool area. The gourmet kitchen features an over sized marble counter top, stainless steel appliances including built in refrigerator, 2 dishwashers, 2 ovens, microwave and a $3000 coffee maker. The master suite is extremely spacious with 2 extra areas: one sitting area with fireplace and exercise room or nursery. The master bath is luxuriously upgraded and comes with double walk in closets. Must see to truly appreciate all this home has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21522 Saddle Ridge Way have any available units?
21522 Saddle Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 21522 Saddle Ridge Way have?
Some of 21522 Saddle Ridge Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21522 Saddle Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
21522 Saddle Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21522 Saddle Ridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 21522 Saddle Ridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 21522 Saddle Ridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 21522 Saddle Ridge Way offers parking.
Does 21522 Saddle Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21522 Saddle Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21522 Saddle Ridge Way have a pool?
Yes, 21522 Saddle Ridge Way has a pool.
Does 21522 Saddle Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 21522 Saddle Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21522 Saddle Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21522 Saddle Ridge Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 21522 Saddle Ridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 21522 Saddle Ridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.

