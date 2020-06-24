20480 Via Burgos

Amenities

Location, Location! Peaceful, quiet, & backs to beautiful greenbelt. Enjoy boating or fishing on the lake, swimming, sand volleyball, shooting hoops, tennis, a serene walk around the lake, or quietly reading a book at the stunning waterfront clubhouse. This home has it all. One owner, & meticulously cared for. Whether you enjoy creating gastronomic delicacies in the huge gourmet kitchen with built in refrigerator, entertaining in the formal living room complete with volume ceilings, or can’t wait to create memories around the formal dining room table this home is a blank slate waiting for your personal flare. If intimate dining in the lovely eat in kitchen, or tranquil meditation in the gazebo, is your dream, this home is ready for you. 4 large bedrooms (one located downstairs), 3 baths, great room off the kitchen, stunning staircase and gigantic bonus room round out this amazing cul-de-sac location. Please note there are fireplaces in the living, family and bonus rooms that are perfect for ambiance, roasting marshmallows on a rainy evening, pretend camping with the family or a creating a romantic evening. If the walls could talk this home would tell stories off wonderful family memories, and a feeling of being part of a great community. If you are looking for great CA schools, look no further, Glenknoll, Bernardo Yorba and Esperanza await…all Blue Ribbon opportunities for children of all ages. Dreams do come true, in East Lake Village.

New paint, new floor!