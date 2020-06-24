All apartments in Yorba Linda
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
20180 Waverly Glen St.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

20180 Waverly Glen St.

20180 Waverly Glen St · No Longer Available
Location

20180 Waverly Glen St, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
20180 Waverly Glen St. Available 02/15/20 One-Story/ End Unit 3BR 2BA Condo With 2 Car garage - Rare One-Story, 3 bedroom condo in Fairmont Hills in desirable Placentia / Yorba Linda School District. Excellent location in a beautifully landscaped community. Contemporary one level, end unit, 3 bedroom / 2 bath condo with two-tone paint, laminate flooring and carpet in all bedrooms, gas cooking, dishwasher, built-in microwave oven, canned lighting, kitchen eating area, laundry area with gas hook-ups, central air, ample closet space throughout, and large gated patio, 2 car garage with remote. ****Less than 2 miles to Yorba Regional Park **** Amenities- Tennis, Community Pool & Spa*** Trash is included.

Rent- $2495
Deposit- $2600
Avail: 2/15/2020

(RLNE2276451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20180 Waverly Glen St. have any available units?
20180 Waverly Glen St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 20180 Waverly Glen St. have?
Some of 20180 Waverly Glen St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20180 Waverly Glen St. currently offering any rent specials?
20180 Waverly Glen St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20180 Waverly Glen St. pet-friendly?
No, 20180 Waverly Glen St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 20180 Waverly Glen St. offer parking?
Yes, 20180 Waverly Glen St. offers parking.
Does 20180 Waverly Glen St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20180 Waverly Glen St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20180 Waverly Glen St. have a pool?
Yes, 20180 Waverly Glen St. has a pool.
Does 20180 Waverly Glen St. have accessible units?
No, 20180 Waverly Glen St. does not have accessible units.
Does 20180 Waverly Glen St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20180 Waverly Glen St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 20180 Waverly Glen St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20180 Waverly Glen St. has units with air conditioning.

