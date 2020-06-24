Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

20180 Waverly Glen St. Available 02/15/20 One-Story/ End Unit 3BR 2BA Condo With 2 Car garage - Rare One-Story, 3 bedroom condo in Fairmont Hills in desirable Placentia / Yorba Linda School District. Excellent location in a beautifully landscaped community. Contemporary one level, end unit, 3 bedroom / 2 bath condo with two-tone paint, laminate flooring and carpet in all bedrooms, gas cooking, dishwasher, built-in microwave oven, canned lighting, kitchen eating area, laundry area with gas hook-ups, central air, ample closet space throughout, and large gated patio, 2 car garage with remote. ****Less than 2 miles to Yorba Regional Park **** Amenities- Tennis, Community Pool & Spa*** Trash is included.



Rent- $2495

Deposit- $2600

Avail: 2/15/2020



(RLNE2276451)