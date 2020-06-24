All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 20095 Paseo Lorenzo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
20095 Paseo Lorenzo
Last updated November 3 2019 at 9:37 AM

20095 Paseo Lorenzo

20095 Paseo Lorenzo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

20095 Paseo Lorenzo, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
East Lake Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
This beautifully updated and remodeled home located in EAST LAKE VILLIAGE. offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and a bonus/game room * Hard wood floors are stunning and a beautiful contrast to crisp wall colors , Cathedral ceilings over formal living room, larger, beautiful formal dining room overlooks backyard, turn the corner to the beautiful and open Kitchen and family room area . Newer open kitchen with rich cabinetry, new granite counters, tumbled marble subway tile backsplash, NEW JENNAIRE stainless steel appliances, garden window, marble flooring and nook * All open to the spacious family room with fireplace and sliding door leading to backyard. Main floor bedroom is adjacent to remodeled bath with shower. Upstairs are the generously sized master suite, 2 more bedrooms up, remodeled hall full bath, and the BONUS ROOM with the 3rd fireplace. Romantic master suite with walk in closet AND another closet, distant southwestern views, master bath with dual vanities and oval tub, separate shower is remodeled and beautiful. PRIVATE BACKYARD has lots of grass, covered patio, newer built in BBQ. Enjoy the private lake by taking a short 2 min walk and dont forget East Lake's other amenities like the clubhouse, fishing, boats, sports courts, gym, FOUR POOL AREAS (2 at clubhouse, 1 by gym and 1 in Heritage)! Also close to Fairmont Elem and Bernardo Yorba Middle (see map),

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20095 Paseo Lorenzo have any available units?
20095 Paseo Lorenzo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 20095 Paseo Lorenzo have?
Some of 20095 Paseo Lorenzo's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20095 Paseo Lorenzo currently offering any rent specials?
20095 Paseo Lorenzo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20095 Paseo Lorenzo pet-friendly?
No, 20095 Paseo Lorenzo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 20095 Paseo Lorenzo offer parking?
No, 20095 Paseo Lorenzo does not offer parking.
Does 20095 Paseo Lorenzo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20095 Paseo Lorenzo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20095 Paseo Lorenzo have a pool?
Yes, 20095 Paseo Lorenzo has a pool.
Does 20095 Paseo Lorenzo have accessible units?
No, 20095 Paseo Lorenzo does not have accessible units.
Does 20095 Paseo Lorenzo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20095 Paseo Lorenzo has units with dishwashers.
Does 20095 Paseo Lorenzo have units with air conditioning?
No, 20095 Paseo Lorenzo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 Bedroom ApartmentsYorba Linda 2 Bedroom Apartments
Yorba Linda 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsYorba Linda Dog Friendly Apartments
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CASan Gabriel, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles