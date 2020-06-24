20095 Paseo Lorenzo

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool bbq/grill

This beautifully updated and remodeled home located in EAST LAKE VILLIAGE. offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and a bonus/game room * Hard wood floors are stunning and a beautiful contrast to crisp wall colors , Cathedral ceilings over formal living room, larger, beautiful formal dining room overlooks backyard, turn the corner to the beautiful and open Kitchen and family room area . Newer open kitchen with rich cabinetry, new granite counters, tumbled marble subway tile backsplash, NEW JENNAIRE stainless steel appliances, garden window, marble flooring and nook * All open to the spacious family room with fireplace and sliding door leading to backyard. Main floor bedroom is adjacent to remodeled bath with shower. Upstairs are the generously sized master suite, 2 more bedrooms up, remodeled hall full bath, and the BONUS ROOM with the 3rd fireplace. Romantic master suite with walk in closet AND another closet, distant southwestern views, master bath with dual vanities and oval tub, separate shower is remodeled and beautiful. PRIVATE BACKYARD has lots of grass, covered patio, newer built in BBQ. Enjoy the private lake by taking a short 2 min walk and dont forget East Lake's other amenities like the clubhouse, fishing, boats, sports courts, gym, FOUR POOL AREAS (2 at clubhouse, 1 by gym and 1 in Heritage)! Also close to Fairmont Elem and Bernardo Yorba Middle (see map),