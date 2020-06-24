All apartments in Yorba Linda
19947 VILLA TORINO
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

19947 VILLA TORINO

19947 Villa Torino · No Longer Available
Location

19947 Villa Torino, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Enjoy luxury living Villagio-style in this cozy rental home. If you've always wanted to live in the lap of luxury, in a home sumptuously built with modern amenities, this is it! Its great location and warm, inviting interiors make it the perfect home for any family. Located close to schools and business and entertainment areas, you're always in the heart of progress yet never too far away from the tranquility of suburban living. A prestigious community plus a swimming pool, spa, and tot lot complete a unique backdrop of masterful perfection. Expansive living room and dining area with plush carpet and a french door leading to the low maintenance backyard. Sparkling kitchen with ample cabinetry and gleaming granite countertop. Stainless steel appliances: 4-burner gas range, dishwasher and microwave. 3 secondary bedrooms and sumptuous master bedroom upstairs. Master bath features 2 sinks, soaking tub and a separate shower stall. Hallway bathroom features 2 sinks and soaking tub. Attached 2 car garage. Individual laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19947 VILLA TORINO have any available units?
19947 VILLA TORINO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 19947 VILLA TORINO have?
Some of 19947 VILLA TORINO's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19947 VILLA TORINO currently offering any rent specials?
19947 VILLA TORINO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19947 VILLA TORINO pet-friendly?
No, 19947 VILLA TORINO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 19947 VILLA TORINO offer parking?
Yes, 19947 VILLA TORINO offers parking.
Does 19947 VILLA TORINO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19947 VILLA TORINO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19947 VILLA TORINO have a pool?
Yes, 19947 VILLA TORINO has a pool.
Does 19947 VILLA TORINO have accessible units?
No, 19947 VILLA TORINO does not have accessible units.
Does 19947 VILLA TORINO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19947 VILLA TORINO has units with dishwashers.
Does 19947 VILLA TORINO have units with air conditioning?
No, 19947 VILLA TORINO does not have units with air conditioning.
