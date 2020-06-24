19947 VILLA TORINO

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

Enjoy luxury living Villagio-style in this cozy rental home. If you've always wanted to live in the lap of luxury, in a home sumptuously built with modern amenities, this is it! Its great location and warm, inviting interiors make it the perfect home for any family. Located close to schools and business and entertainment areas, you're always in the heart of progress yet never too far away from the tranquility of suburban living. A prestigious community plus a swimming pool, spa, and tot lot complete a unique backdrop of masterful perfection. Expansive living room and dining area with plush carpet and a french door leading to the low maintenance backyard. Sparkling kitchen with ample cabinetry and gleaming granite countertop. Stainless steel appliances: 4-burner gas range, dishwasher and microwave. 3 secondary bedrooms and sumptuous master bedroom upstairs. Master bath features 2 sinks, soaking tub and a separate shower stall. Hallway bathroom features 2 sinks and soaking tub. Attached 2 car garage. Individual laundry room.