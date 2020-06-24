All apartments in Yorba Linda
19712 Ridgewood Pl.

19712 Ridgewood Place · No Longer Available
Location

19712 Ridgewood Place, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath open floor plan home located in the hills of Yorba Linda. - Lovely 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath open floor plan Tri-level home located in the hills of Yorba Linda. Home has nice view with tile floors throughout the down stairs, upgraded kitchen with granite counters, Master bedroom with attached private full bath down stairs, 2 bedrooms upstairs, full bathroom with dual sinks. Two car attached garage. Gardener included in rent. Refrigerator NOT included.
Will consider a pet with additional deposit.

(RLNE4964549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19712 Ridgewood Pl. have any available units?
19712 Ridgewood Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 19712 Ridgewood Pl. have?
Some of 19712 Ridgewood Pl.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19712 Ridgewood Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
19712 Ridgewood Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19712 Ridgewood Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 19712 Ridgewood Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 19712 Ridgewood Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 19712 Ridgewood Pl. offers parking.
Does 19712 Ridgewood Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19712 Ridgewood Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19712 Ridgewood Pl. have a pool?
No, 19712 Ridgewood Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 19712 Ridgewood Pl. have accessible units?
No, 19712 Ridgewood Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 19712 Ridgewood Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 19712 Ridgewood Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19712 Ridgewood Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 19712 Ridgewood Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
