19712 Ridgewood Pl.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath open floor plan home located in the hills of Yorba Linda. - Lovely 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath open floor plan Tri-level home located in the hills of Yorba Linda. Home has nice view with tile floors throughout the down stairs, upgraded kitchen with granite counters, Master bedroom with attached private full bath down stairs, 2 bedrooms upstairs, full bathroom with dual sinks. Two car attached garage. Gardener included in rent. Refrigerator NOT included.

Will consider a pet with additional deposit.



(RLNE4964549)