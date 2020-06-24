19711 Marsala Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Spacious 4bed/3.5bath house with a 2-car attached garage in a beautiful neighborhood in Yorba Linda. Central air-conditioning A/C and heating system. 1st FLOOR: Remodeled gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, wood cabinets, stove/oven, and dishwasher. Recessed lighting throughout. Tile flooring in the family room (with a cozy stone fireplace), kitchen, and formal dining room. The family room's two large french doors opens up to the backyard. Plush carpeting upstairs in all rooms. Laundry room with hookups for tenant's own machines. 2nd FLOOR: Large master bedroom with walk-in closet that has built-in shelves and a special spa-like jetted bathtub. One of the bedrooms also has built-in wooden shelving which is perfect for books or other storage. Short distance to Fairmont Elementary School, Bernardo Yorba Middle School, and Yorba Linda High School from the award-winning Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District. Fairmont Knolls Park and Trader Joe's just down the street. Must see for yourself to appreciate this lovely home!