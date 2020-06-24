All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

19711 Marsala Drive

19711 Marsala Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19711 Marsala Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Spacious 4bed/3.5bath house with a 2-car attached garage in a beautiful neighborhood in Yorba Linda. Central air-conditioning A/C and heating system. 1st FLOOR: Remodeled gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, wood cabinets, stove/oven, and dishwasher. Recessed lighting throughout. Tile flooring in the family room (with a cozy stone fireplace), kitchen, and formal dining room. The family room's two large french doors opens up to the backyard. Plush carpeting upstairs in all rooms. Laundry room with hookups for tenant's own machines. 2nd FLOOR: Large master bedroom with walk-in closet that has built-in shelves and a special spa-like jetted bathtub. One of the bedrooms also has built-in wooden shelving which is perfect for books or other storage. Short distance to Fairmont Elementary School, Bernardo Yorba Middle School, and Yorba Linda High School from the award-winning Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District. Fairmont Knolls Park and Trader Joe's just down the street. Must see for yourself to appreciate this lovely home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19711 Marsala Drive have any available units?
19711 Marsala Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 19711 Marsala Drive have?
Some of 19711 Marsala Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19711 Marsala Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19711 Marsala Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19711 Marsala Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19711 Marsala Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 19711 Marsala Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19711 Marsala Drive offers parking.
Does 19711 Marsala Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19711 Marsala Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19711 Marsala Drive have a pool?
No, 19711 Marsala Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19711 Marsala Drive have accessible units?
No, 19711 Marsala Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19711 Marsala Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19711 Marsala Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19711 Marsala Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19711 Marsala Drive has units with air conditioning.
