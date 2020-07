Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

This beautiful home is located in the Kellogg Terrace. One of the most secluded areas of Yorba Linda. Kitchen remodel with newer counter tops and custom sink and fixtures. Cozy living room with custom colors with fireplace. Two masterbedrooms with walk in closets. Enjoy the peaceful walks, the large parkways, the extra large pool, and the community. Drive by and check it out and be prepared to immediately move into this great community!