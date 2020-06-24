All apartments in Yorba Linda
18946 Spectacular Bid Lane
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:45 AM

18946 Spectacular Bid Lane

18946 Spectacular Bid Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

18946 Spectacular Bid Lane, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
Vista del Verde

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Meticulously maintained, single story with beautiful city lights views in the San Lorenzo community. Open floor plan, living room with built ins, fireplace with beautiful stone mantel surround. Open kitchen has large island with breakfast bar, upgraded cabinets w/pull outs, under cabinet lighting, slab granite. Appliances include 5-burner Cooktop, refrigerator, oven & microwave. Separate dining room. Master suite with private bath with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Additional full bath along with guest bath. Bedrooms with newer carpet. Custom built-ins in spacious master closet. Freshly painted throughout. Separate laundry room. Larger patio & yard with views. The third bedroom has been opened up by the builder and ideal as a home office or additional den. Murphy bed and desk are included. Two car garage is complete with epoxy flooring with custom cabinets. San Lorenzo is a highly sought after community which offers a sparkling community pool and spa, BBQ facilities and club house. Within the Yorba Linda High School District and close to the new Yorba Linda Town Center and adjoining walking and horse trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18946 Spectacular Bid Lane have any available units?
18946 Spectacular Bid Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 18946 Spectacular Bid Lane have?
Some of 18946 Spectacular Bid Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18946 Spectacular Bid Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18946 Spectacular Bid Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18946 Spectacular Bid Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18946 Spectacular Bid Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 18946 Spectacular Bid Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18946 Spectacular Bid Lane offers parking.
Does 18946 Spectacular Bid Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18946 Spectacular Bid Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18946 Spectacular Bid Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18946 Spectacular Bid Lane has a pool.
Does 18946 Spectacular Bid Lane have accessible units?
No, 18946 Spectacular Bid Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18946 Spectacular Bid Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18946 Spectacular Bid Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18946 Spectacular Bid Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18946 Spectacular Bid Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

