18946 Spectacular Bid Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Meticulously maintained, single story with beautiful city lights views in the San Lorenzo community. Open floor plan, living room with built ins, fireplace with beautiful stone mantel surround. Open kitchen has large island with breakfast bar, upgraded cabinets w/pull outs, under cabinet lighting, slab granite. Appliances include 5-burner Cooktop, refrigerator, oven & microwave. Separate dining room. Master suite with private bath with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Additional full bath along with guest bath. Bedrooms with newer carpet. Custom built-ins in spacious master closet. Freshly painted throughout. Separate laundry room. Larger patio & yard with views. The third bedroom has been opened up by the builder and ideal as a home office or additional den. Murphy bed and desk are included. Two car garage is complete with epoxy flooring with custom cabinets. San Lorenzo is a highly sought after community which offers a sparkling community pool and spa, BBQ facilities and club house. Within the Yorba Linda High School District and close to the new Yorba Linda Town Center and adjoining walking and horse trails.