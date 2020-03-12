All apartments in Yorba Linda
17578 Page Street
17578 Page Street

17578 Page Court
Location

17578 Page Court, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This very private, furnished one-bedroom, one bath has its entrance accessible through an internal stairwell. The layout is Victorian period a corridor separates the bedroom from the living room. The master bedroom hosts a large closet. The kitchen is redone with modern backsplash and stainless appliances. Washer and dryer also conveniently located in the kitchen. The bathroom contains a large walk-in shower. Living room has built-in period bookshelves, flat-screen TV and dedicated office desk with an ipad for your use. Sofa converts into a bed. Nest thermostat. Great location in trendy neighborhood; close to corporate shuttle stops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17578 Page Street have any available units?
17578 Page Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
Is 17578 Page Street currently offering any rent specials?
17578 Page Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17578 Page Street pet-friendly?
No, 17578 Page Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 17578 Page Street offer parking?
No, 17578 Page Street does not offer parking.
Does 17578 Page Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17578 Page Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17578 Page Street have a pool?
No, 17578 Page Street does not have a pool.
Does 17578 Page Street have accessible units?
No, 17578 Page Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17578 Page Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17578 Page Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17578 Page Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17578 Page Street does not have units with air conditioning.
