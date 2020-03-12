17578 Page Street

Amenities

This very private, furnished one-bedroom, one bath has its entrance accessible through an internal stairwell. The layout is Victorian period a corridor separates the bedroom from the living room. The master bedroom hosts a large closet. The kitchen is redone with modern backsplash and stainless appliances. Washer and dryer also conveniently located in the kitchen. The bathroom contains a large walk-in shower. Living room has built-in period bookshelves, flat-screen TV and dedicated office desk with an ipad for your use. Sofa converts into a bed. Nest thermostat. Great location in trendy neighborhood; close to corporate shuttle stops.