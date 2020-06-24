17164 Coriander Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Spacious, two-story property next to Black Gold Golf Course and a short walk away from the community pool and spa. The home features high ceilings, a large, open family room complete with gas fireplace as well as formal living and dining rooms perfect for entertaining. Upstairs, you'll find a master suite with customized, upgraded walk-in closet and a bonus loft area. The backyard, which overlooks the 4th green, provides ample space to enjoy the lush landscapes or just relax around the fire pit. In addition to the attached two-car garage, the community also offers plenty of visitor parking.