17164 Coriander Court

17164 Coriander Court · No Longer Available
Location

17164 Coriander Court, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Spacious, two-story property next to Black Gold Golf Course and a short walk away from the community pool and spa. The home features high ceilings, a large, open family room complete with gas fireplace as well as formal living and dining rooms perfect for entertaining. Upstairs, you'll find a master suite with customized, upgraded walk-in closet and a bonus loft area. The backyard, which overlooks the 4th green, provides ample space to enjoy the lush landscapes or just relax around the fire pit. In addition to the attached two-car garage, the community also offers plenty of visitor parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17164 Coriander Court have any available units?
17164 Coriander Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 17164 Coriander Court have?
Some of 17164 Coriander Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17164 Coriander Court currently offering any rent specials?
17164 Coriander Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17164 Coriander Court pet-friendly?
No, 17164 Coriander Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 17164 Coriander Court offer parking?
Yes, 17164 Coriander Court offers parking.
Does 17164 Coriander Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17164 Coriander Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17164 Coriander Court have a pool?
Yes, 17164 Coriander Court has a pool.
Does 17164 Coriander Court have accessible units?
No, 17164 Coriander Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17164 Coriander Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17164 Coriander Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 17164 Coriander Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 17164 Coriander Court does not have units with air conditioning.
