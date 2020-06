Amenities

Wonderful home for lease in the desirable Inverness tract. With over 3000sqft, 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this is just what you have been looking for to rent. Mature fruit trees in the backyard, a main floor bedroom and full bathroom, plus two story height ceilings in the living room are just a few of the highlights to this wonderful family home. Top rated schools, family based neighborhood, perfect for everyone.