All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 16895 Mariah Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
16895 Mariah Court
Last updated November 5 2019 at 10:59 AM

16895 Mariah Court

16895 Mariah Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

16895 Mariah Court, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 5 bed/3 bath Yorba Linda home, tucked away in a quiet neighborhood at the end of a CUL-DE-SAC is a stunningly upgraded home featuring custom upgrades throughout. A gorgeously upgraded kitchen offering quartz counters, stainless steel appliances opens to the inviting family room which offers an exquisite fireplace and travertine flooring thru out. Bonus features include downstairs laundry room with plenty of storage space, and rare TWO main floor bedrooms. The inviting master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings, dual walk in closets and an oversized frameless granite shower and contoured jetted tub. Additional upstairs bedrooms are connected with a jack and jill bathroom and each have walk in closets. Newer AC, tankless water heater, soft water system and pex pipe plumbing throughout. An oversized backyard with a pergola and an alluring lush lawn provide the ultimate outdoor space for relaxing with family or entertaining. Minutes to grocery stores, schools, shopping, hiking trails, and the local gym. This home is exceptional and must not be missed. Call or Text - Sunny @(562)330-1000 for more info or showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16895 Mariah Court have any available units?
16895 Mariah Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 16895 Mariah Court have?
Some of 16895 Mariah Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16895 Mariah Court currently offering any rent specials?
16895 Mariah Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16895 Mariah Court pet-friendly?
No, 16895 Mariah Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 16895 Mariah Court offer parking?
Yes, 16895 Mariah Court offers parking.
Does 16895 Mariah Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16895 Mariah Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16895 Mariah Court have a pool?
No, 16895 Mariah Court does not have a pool.
Does 16895 Mariah Court have accessible units?
No, 16895 Mariah Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16895 Mariah Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16895 Mariah Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16895 Mariah Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16895 Mariah Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 Bedroom ApartmentsYorba Linda 2 Bedroom Apartments
Yorba Linda 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsYorba Linda Dog Friendly Apartments
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CASan Gabriel, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles