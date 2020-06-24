16895 Mariah Court

Amenities

Beautiful 5 bed/3 bath Yorba Linda home, tucked away in a quiet neighborhood at the end of a CUL-DE-SAC is a stunningly upgraded home featuring custom upgrades throughout. A gorgeously upgraded kitchen offering quartz counters, stainless steel appliances opens to the inviting family room which offers an exquisite fireplace and travertine flooring thru out. Bonus features include downstairs laundry room with plenty of storage space, and rare TWO main floor bedrooms. The inviting master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings, dual walk in closets and an oversized frameless granite shower and contoured jetted tub. Additional upstairs bedrooms are connected with a jack and jill bathroom and each have walk in closets. Newer AC, tankless water heater, soft water system and pex pipe plumbing throughout. An oversized backyard with a pergola and an alluring lush lawn provide the ultimate outdoor space for relaxing with family or entertaining. Minutes to grocery stores, schools, shopping, hiking trails, and the local gym. This home is exceptional and must not be missed. Call or Text - Sunny @(562)330-1000 for more info or showings.