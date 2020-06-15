151 W. Main St. Suite A

Amenities

5040 sq. ft.! Frontage Space on West Main St. in Woodland Plaza. Maximum exposure on W. Main St. Entire Front Showroom windows. Spacious showroom floor, 2 private restrooms, HVAC, 4 private offices, Glass man door entrance PLUS double receiving metal doors in rear of unit for deliveries. Signage on W. Main St. MONUMENT SIGN PLUS signage on Store Front. Excellent for many retail/service uses: appliances, electronics, auto parts, carpet, paint, supply store, glass, furniture...POSSIBLY COULD DIVIDE. Modified Gross Lease. Owner pays water and refuse too! Agent is Ca Licensed Real Estate Broker and related to owner.

Woodland Plaza offers Monument Sign on W. Main St, high traffic count and excellent exposure for your business. Zoned for many commercial uses: retail, office and service/commercial. Spaces range from a spacious Office Space (former Butte County School District Office) to an ideal Retail Space with maximum exposure (former Woodland Music & Guitar) to automotive/boat shop. All spaces offer office(s), private bathroom(s), retail area/reception, showroom window(s), HVAC and most also offer shop/warehouse/service area and roll-up doors. All include excellent exposure with signage on W. Main St monument sign. Broker/Owner...we are a fully cooperating Broker. Bring your clients! Caryn Gribbon CALBRE#01280335 (Agent related to owner)