24 Apartments for rent in Woodland, CA with pools

Last updated December 7 at 06:26 PM
1 Unit Available
East Davis
3015 Audubon Cir
3015 Audubon Circle, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
2854 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath home with den on Wildhorse Golf Club. Spacious covered patio with pool and views of the golf course. 2800+ sq ft. single level. 3 Car garage. Landscaping and pool service included.
Results within 10 miles of Woodland
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
10 Units Available
Ibis Golf and Country Club
The Edge
4005 Cowell Blvd, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
921 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
East Davis
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
800 sqft
We Are Open For Tours and to welcome you back we are offering $500 at Target & 2 months of water/sewer/garbage for FREE!** Welcome to Pinecrest Apartments located in the heart of Davis, California.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Sundance Lake
Avanti
4450 El Centro Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near downtown Sacramento. Italian-inspired apartment community on landscaped grounds with a fountain and mosaic courtyard. Every apartment includes a private patio, balcony or deck. Property features a media room, swimming pool, business center and gym.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Central Davis
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
480 sqft
Academy Lane Apartment homes are located in the heart of beautiful Davis, CA. offering one-bedroom apartments that feature new upgrades throughout.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
South Davis
Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,528
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
837 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $750 off your move-in costs when you apply within 24 hours of touring with one of our housing specialists! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
East Davis
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd, Davis, CA
Studio
$1,677
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,876
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
871 sqft
Currently offering $750 off your move-in costs, up to 2 free application fees per reservation AND same day applications get a chance at an additional $500 off!** Virtual tours are welcome and recommended, however, in the event you would like a
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
17 Units Available
South Davis
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$575
441 sqft
Welcome, Home! Oakshade Commons is uniquely located minutes away from UC Davis and downtown Davis. Choose between private and shared rooms.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
West Davis Manor
Westwood
800 Adams Terrace, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
950 sqft
Westwood Apartments is a quiet community located in West Davis. Westwood Apartments is best known for its convenient location. They are a short distance to Trader Joes, UCD, and several great dining and park locations.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
South Davis
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1251 sqft
An array of highly unique one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Amenities include air conditioning, carpets, fireplaces, hot tubs, a pool, an internet cafe and more.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Cabrillo
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
North Davis
439 Encina Avenue, Unit A
439 Encina Avenue, Davis, CA
Studio
$1,395
439 Encina Avenue, Unit A Available 08/15/20 North Davis Studio - Furnished - This North Davis studio has an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a renovated bathroom.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Davis
3316 Laguna Avenue
3316 Laguna Avenue, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1968 sqft
South Davis Home with a pool - This single story 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a POOL in South Davis is ready for immediate occupancy. The home has a two garage and an indoor laundry room. PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Davis
5010 Glide Drive 8
5010 Glide Drive, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1136 sqft
Unit 8 Available 08/15/20 Remodeled Condo in Safe Neighborhood! - Property Id: 63125 Recently remodeled, new appliances, washer and dryer in unit. Large 2 car garage. Access to clubhouse and pool included. 3 bus stops at curbside.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Davis
1671 Heirloom St
1671 Heirloom St, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2016 sqft
Luxurious town house in Davis - Luxurious town house in Davis. Contemporary, sleek and immaculate 3 story home located on a private corner lot at the Cannery.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Davis
1526 Chalupa Place
1526 Chalupa Place, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
3984 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming two story Cottage Style home overlooking Lake Alhambra. Custom built by Monely-Cronin in 1997 and showcased in the "Street of Dreams".

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Davis
2806 Bidwell #1
2806 Bidwell Street, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lovely single story condo located in northeast Davis. - Available August 1st $1600/month 2 bd/ 1 bath Single story Refrigerator Laminate flooring.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Davis
205 Ipanema Pl
205 Ipanema Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1376 sqft
205 Ipanema Pl Available 08/05/20 North Davis Home - Back on the market- Excellent North Davis 3 bedroom 2 bath house -- just off the Greenbelt walking and biking paths! Easy walk to parks, North Davis elementary school, high school, library,

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Davis
2905 Austin Street #2
2905 Austin Street, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo in North Davis - Spacious McCuen 2bd/1ba condo featuring: * Vinyl flooring in kitchen and living room * Carpet in bedrooms, stairs and upstairs hallway * Refrigerator included in kitchen * Central heat and air *

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Davis
88 College Park
88 College Park, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2600 sqft
88 College Park Available 08/01/20 2 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM IN A FULLY FURNISHED HOME FOR RENT. - 2 ROOMS 1 BATHROOM IN A FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westlake
4800 Westlake Pkwy #1003
4800 Westlake Parkway, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two-story Modern 2 Bed 2.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Davis
740 Oak Avenue
740 Oak Avenue, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
5 Bedrooms
Ask
740 Oak Avenue Available 09/01/20 Beautifully renovated Central Davis executive home, available September 1! - Exquisitely updated home just blocks from UC Davis, available for September move in.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Davis
1819 Perennial Ter
1819 Perennial Ter, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath upstairs unit in the Canary Neighborhood - Newer townhouse style apartment in the newly established Cannery neighborhood.

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
South Davis
4100 Chiles Rd
4100 Chiles Road, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,492
300 sqft
Room is furnished, comes with Free Cable TV , Free Wi-Fi , Free Utility , limited room service , Free pool access and Free Gym pass. Call For Special discounts for AARP, Students , Government, UC Davis Staff, Military .
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Woodland, CA

Finding apartments with a pool in Woodland means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Woodland could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

