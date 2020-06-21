32860 Mission Trail

Amenities

- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



This three bedroom home has a lot to offer with wood flooring, laundry hookups, two storage sheds, a great large yard and more. The large yard is fully fenced and also offers landscaping and a large carport. Relax outside on the large covered patio. This home features three bedrooms, a cozy kitchen and a spacious living room. Conveniently located close to dining, shopping, transportation, and more!



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Sorry, no pets.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



(RLNE5662593)