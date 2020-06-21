All apartments in Wildomar
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

32860 Mission Trail

32860 Mission Trail · (951) 345-4146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32860 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA 92530

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 32860 Mission Trail · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Amenities

- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

This three bedroom home has a lot to offer with wood flooring, laundry hookups, two storage sheds, a great large yard and more. The large yard is fully fenced and also offers landscaping and a large carport. Relax outside on the large covered patio. This home features three bedrooms, a cozy kitchen and a spacious living room. Conveniently located close to dining, shopping, transportation, and more!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Sorry, no pets.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5662593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32860 Mission Trail have any available units?
32860 Mission Trail has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wildomar, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wildomar Rent Report.
What amenities does 32860 Mission Trail have?
Some of 32860 Mission Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32860 Mission Trail currently offering any rent specials?
32860 Mission Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32860 Mission Trail pet-friendly?
No, 32860 Mission Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wildomar.
Does 32860 Mission Trail offer parking?
Yes, 32860 Mission Trail does offer parking.
Does 32860 Mission Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32860 Mission Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32860 Mission Trail have a pool?
No, 32860 Mission Trail does not have a pool.
Does 32860 Mission Trail have accessible units?
No, 32860 Mission Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 32860 Mission Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 32860 Mission Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
