Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 4 bedroom home for rent - Spacious 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 3 car garage and large loft for rent. Gardener included. DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANT.

Approved SMALL pets negotiable with additional deposit and pet rent. Absolutely no smoking. All photos may not depict current condition. Minimum income = 3 times monthly rent. No prior eviction. Bankruptcy must be 2 years old. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Lease is for 12 months minimum. Application fee $45.00 per adult

Please visit our website for more information or to apply for this great home. http://www.utopiamanagement.com/rental-list/temecula-rentals/ 951-444-1000 ext. 1191

CA DRE#01197438



