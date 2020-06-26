All apartments in Whittier
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:26 AM

8726 Ocean View Ave

8726 Ocean View Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8726 Ocean View Avenue, Whittier, CA 90605
East Whittier City

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a beautiful apartment that has been newly remodeled to today's finish standards. The unit includes a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including a refrigerator), quartz counter tops, stylist white shaker cabinets, and a dishwasher. All of the floors in the unit are covered with new hardwood laminate. The bath has a new bath/shower with porcelain marble tile, a new bathroom vanity, and commode. The bedrooms have floor to ceiling mirrored wardrobe closet doors. New white wooden blinds have been installed in all of the windows throughout the unit. This is a lovely apartment that can be your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8726 Ocean View Ave have any available units?
8726 Ocean View Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 8726 Ocean View Ave have?
Some of 8726 Ocean View Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8726 Ocean View Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8726 Ocean View Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8726 Ocean View Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8726 Ocean View Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 8726 Ocean View Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8726 Ocean View Ave offers parking.
Does 8726 Ocean View Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8726 Ocean View Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8726 Ocean View Ave have a pool?
No, 8726 Ocean View Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8726 Ocean View Ave have accessible units?
No, 8726 Ocean View Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8726 Ocean View Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8726 Ocean View Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 8726 Ocean View Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8726 Ocean View Ave has units with air conditioning.
