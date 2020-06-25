8539 Citigate Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Light and bright FULLY RENOVATED in 2014 end unit townhouse in a gated community with shopping nearby. Property features high end designer hard flooring, new designer paint, updated baseboards, granite counter tops, newer stainless appliances, sink, microwave, refrigerator, recessed lighting, updated doors throughout, fireplace, security system with motion detector, abundant storage space including several linen closets, extra-large walk in closet in the master bedroom and cabinets in the garage. Bathrooms feature updated designer vanities with extra storage space and medicine cabinets. Rooms have ceiling fans in addition to the central A/C. Very private and feels like a single-family home.