Whittier, CA
8539 Citigate Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:54 AM

8539 Citigate Drive

8539 Citigate Drive · No Longer Available
Whittier
East Whittier City
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

8539 Citigate Drive, Whittier, CA 90602
East Whittier City

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light and bright FULLY RENOVATED in 2014 end unit townhouse in a gated community with shopping nearby. Property features high end designer hard flooring, new designer paint, updated baseboards, granite counter tops, newer stainless appliances, sink, microwave, refrigerator, recessed lighting, updated doors throughout, fireplace, security system with motion detector, abundant storage space including several linen closets, extra-large walk in closet in the master bedroom and cabinets in the garage. Bathrooms feature updated designer vanities with extra storage space and medicine cabinets. Rooms have ceiling fans in addition to the central A/C. Very private and feels like a single-family home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8539 Citigate Drive have any available units?
8539 Citigate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 8539 Citigate Drive have?
Some of 8539 Citigate Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8539 Citigate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8539 Citigate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8539 Citigate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8539 Citigate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 8539 Citigate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8539 Citigate Drive offers parking.
Does 8539 Citigate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8539 Citigate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8539 Citigate Drive have a pool?
No, 8539 Citigate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8539 Citigate Drive have accessible units?
No, 8539 Citigate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8539 Citigate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8539 Citigate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8539 Citigate Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8539 Citigate Drive has units with air conditioning.
