8323 La Bajada

Beautiful Friendly Hills Loft in Whittier. Tucked behind the Main house is this tastefully built 2nd story loft with every amenity desired; approx 11' high ceilings,approx. 1200 sq ft of living space, central A/C, three ceiling fans (with remote controls), newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, gas stove/oven, and dishwasher), inside laundry with stackable washer/dryer and it's own one car attached garage. Included in the lease is a lovely grassy area for your enjoyment. All utilities, including internet, are included in the lease. *Please note that this is a guest house* One other occupied unit on ground level at the same building. Available for Move-in 7/1/2020.