Whittier, CA
8323 La Bajada
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:07 PM

8323 La Bajada

8323 La Bajada Avenue · (562) 665-4359
Location

8323 La Bajada Avenue, Whittier, CA 90605
East Whittier City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 8325 · Avail. now

$2,050

Studio · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful Friendly Hills Loft in Whittier. Tucked behind the Main house is this tastefully built 2nd story loft with every amenity desired; approx 11' high ceilings,approx. 1200 sq ft of living space, central A/C, three ceiling fans (with remote controls), newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, gas stove/oven, and dishwasher), inside laundry with stackable washer/dryer and it's own one car attached garage. Included in the lease is a lovely grassy area for your enjoyment. All utilities, including internet, are included in the lease. *Please note that this is a guest house* One other occupied unit on ground level at the same building. Available for Move-in 7/1/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8323 La Bajada have any available units?
8323 La Bajada has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8323 La Bajada have?
Some of 8323 La Bajada's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8323 La Bajada currently offering any rent specials?
8323 La Bajada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8323 La Bajada pet-friendly?
No, 8323 La Bajada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 8323 La Bajada offer parking?
Yes, 8323 La Bajada offers parking.
Does 8323 La Bajada have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8323 La Bajada offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8323 La Bajada have a pool?
No, 8323 La Bajada does not have a pool.
Does 8323 La Bajada have accessible units?
No, 8323 La Bajada does not have accessible units.
Does 8323 La Bajada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8323 La Bajada has units with dishwashers.
Does 8323 La Bajada have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8323 La Bajada has units with air conditioning.
